Zeldin: Did your sources, though, say that everything was false or just parts of it were false?

Vindman: I think all the key elements were false.

Zeldin: Just so I understand what you mean when you say key elements. Are you referring to everything John Solomon stated or just some of it?

Vindman: All the elements that I just laid out for you. The criticisms of corruption were false.

Zeldin: You mentioned —

Vindman: Were there more items in there, frankly, congressman? I don’t recall. I haven’t looked at the article in quite some time, but you know, his grammar might have been right.