The latest Morning Consult/ Political poll shows, “Bloomberg’s initial entrance would do little to disrupt the current state of play, according to the national survey of 2,225 registered voters who indicated they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state, which had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.” Instead, Biden holds at 31 percent, with Sanders at 20 percent and Warren down two to third place at 18 percent. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8 percent is slightly closer to Warren than she is to Biden. Bloomberg sits in sixth place with 4 percent.

This is not to say that Bloomberg couldn’t catch on, especially if Biden falls short in early states. However, it does throw cold water on the notion he could breeze into the race in March having skipped the four early states and expect to be competitive. If he is not competitive now, imagine where he will be in four months after one or more contenders have won contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

AD

AD

If Biden does falter early on, there is every reason to believe one of the candidates already in the race will move in to scoop up Biden voters before Bloomberg finds his footing. Buttigieg is annoying his rivals, peeved that he is connecting with voters, especially in Iowa where his polling and crowd size continue rising. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is into the December debate and now is pushing back against Buttigieg on grounds of experience:

“Of the women on the stage… do I think we would be standing on that stage if we had the experience that [Mayor Pete Buttigieg] had? No, I don’t. Maybe we’re held to a different standard.” - Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Mayor Buttigieg’s qualifications #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/xz0cEH86OZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 10, 2019

A race between two non-elderly and super-articulate moderates, I would suggest, would be the interesting battle for Biden votes, especially in the primaries in the Midwest and South where New York’s ex-mayor does not equate with “electable” in the minds of many Democratic voters. A young mayor and Afghanistan War veteran vs. a more experienced female senator would be an engaging contest, the party well-served by the competition and well-represented should either of them prevail.

Klobuchar likely struck a cord with regular Democratic voters when she declared, “I don’t think you just waltz in and say, instead of ‘I’m good enough to be president,’ your argument is the other people aren’t good enough — that is not how we’ve been conducting these debates.” She added, “When people look at the White House and see this multimillionaire — including, by the way, independents and moderate Republicans — and now he’s messing up so many things, I don’t think they say, ‘Oh, we need someone richer.' I think you have to earn votes and not buy them.” Touché.

AD

AD

In short, the notion that the Democratic Party needs another old, white rich guy to save itself from the clutches of Warren is a bit preposterous. For starters, Warren is doing a fine job slowing her own momentum by tossing out a rainbows-and-unicorns Medicare-for-all plan (and then refusing to defend it on the merits from a torrent of criticism). Meanwhile, moderates are still sticking with Biden and have not one but two fine alternatives should he crumble. Maybe the media have been pining to write Bloomberg stories, but so far there is little indication that Democratic primary voters are pining for his candidacy. Indeed, the odds that Bloomberg will never enter the race at all seem better than the odds he will do much to affect it.

Read more:

AD