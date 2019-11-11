All these circumstances explain why so many folks on social media jumped on an alleged quote from Buttigieg published in the Los Angeles Times. “My message is not about going back to where we were. The failures of the Obama era help explain how we got Trump," said Buttigieg, according to a story by Evan Halper.

In fact, Buttigieg never said such a thing. The quote was the result of a journalistic screw-up. As with all journalistic screw-ups, however, the correction lagged behind the stern and immediate reaction to the quote on social media:

AD

AD

I cannot support a candidate who blames President Obama for Trump, my endorsement list is getting smaller. — JackiP (@mindyreed21) November 11, 2019

@PeteButtigieg sorry you went over the top blaming Obama for Trump. I can no longer take you seriously!! — Terry Berger (@MrsTLBerger) November 11, 2019

"The failures of the Obama era ..." are a direct result of a Republican Congress not willing to work with him. — Edward Starsmith (@EdwardStarsmith) November 11, 2019

I’m curious Pete, was DACA one of the “failures” of the Obama era that you recently spoke of? — Kate Mount (@katevikings1) November 11, 2019

Newsweek found the alleged quote compelling enough to write a story headlined, “OBAMA ERA ‘FAILURES’ EXPLAIN HOW WE GOT TRUMP PRESIDENCY, SAYS PETE BUTTIGIEG.” That headline now reads, “'FAILURES OF THE OLD NORMAL’ EXPLAIN HOW WE GOT TRUMP PRESIDENCY, SAYS PETE BUTTIGIEG.” Not quite as newsworthy anymore.

The reason for the change? In a tweet, Halper came forth with a correction, explaining that he was attempting to transcribe a “noisy recording during a loud rally.” He was appropriately contrite:

I deeply regret the mistake When we make errors we own them. This one really hurts because it went viral. Here’s the candidate’s full remark: “I also fundamentally believe that there is no going back. My message is not about going back to where we were. — Evan Halper (@evanhalper) November 11, 2019

I think because I come from a part of the country where normal has been a real problem for a very long time, and I think the failures of the old normal help explain how we got to Trump, I am much more interested in building a future that is going to have a lot of differences." — Evan Halper (@evanhalper) November 11, 2019

Buttigieg himself tweeted in support of the correction:

I appreciate this reporter’s swift and honest correction of a misquote on my views of the Obama presidency. From health care to DADT repeal to the rescue of the auto industry, my appreciation of the great leadership of Barack Obama comes from a very personal place. https://t.co/eWvSDtcpTQ — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 11, 2019

And Lis Smith, senior adviser for communications for the Buttigieg campaign, tweeted audio of the quote, which makes clear that the corrected version of the quote is the correct quote:

AD

Audio/transcript from q on the bus that led to misquote of @PeteButtigieg in @latimes. Also a reminder that we provide media access that NO other campaign does & it leads to hours and hours of tape.



Thank you, @moran_caleb. https://t.co/G1wL6vCHf5 pic.twitter.com/4F3LVWpnTf — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) November 11, 2019

In another tweet, Smith cautioned against folks on Twitter who might be inclined to “dunk” on Halper: "just don’t,” she advised. We asked Smith for an interview about the episode. She declined: “We have moved on.”‘

Read more from Erik Wemple:

AD