Haley’s short stint as U.N. ambassador made her a national Republican heroine. She articulately stood up for U.S. interests in calling out North Korea’s vicious dictatorship and unreservedly backed Israel, such when she vetoed an Egyptian-sponsored resolution about Jerusalem’s status. Haley artfully used her position to make people notice her. She now regularly receives awards from institutions such as the Manhattan Institute and American Enterprise Institute that bestow prestige and approval on potential Republican candidates, occasions that also serve to introduce her to these organization’s well-heeled donors.

The release of her new book, “With All Due Respect,” shows the Haley marketing machine in action. The choice of title is intended to emphasize Haley’s reputation as a woman who knows how to stand her ground and won’t give way to men who try to intimidate her. It is drawn from her retort — “with all due respect, I don’t get confused" — when an administration official suggested she was out of the loop or befuddled when she made a public statement about President Trump’s position on Russia sanctions that the president had abandoned without informing her.

Even more importantly, Haley’s book provides a sense of her political strategy. She states that former secretary of state Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly tried to enlist her in a scheme to oppose Trump within the White House to “save the country.” By refusing to go along, Haley both demonstrates her loyalty to Trump and her own independence of thought. This signals to Republicans that Haley is capable of steering an independent course without stabbing Trump in the back, a quality that would help her build the next version of the party without alienating Trump’s die-hard base.

That might be right, but the Republican world is changing fast. Trump started a number of debates within the GOP about the role of government power in domestic affairs and the limitations of government power in foreign affairs. Haley’s recent forays don’t clarify where she comes down on those questions, but to compete she’s going to have to explain where she stands more clearly; her potential rivals are already placing their chits.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) gave a fascinating speech last week at Catholic University in which he outlined a vision for a capitalism that does more for labor and less for owners than a typical Republican might advocate. Rubio has spent the past year positioning himself as someone who would reform capitalism so that business more effectively serves U.S. workers and the national interest, regularly criticizing stock buybacks, for example. His stance has earned him criticism from the high priests of GOP economic orthodoxy, the members of the Wall Street Journal editorial page. But as the 2016 primary showed, Republican primary voters do not always heed that doctrine.

Rubio is also a foreign policy leader in his own right. He considers China to be a malign influence with a clear and dangerous strategy for global domination. His calls for economic confrontation with the communist power, and for a national economic strategy to combat it, is an original approach that goes far beyond what other Republicans have suggested.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) strikes similar themes on the economy, and he also has emerged as a leading critic of social media firms and Big Tech, calling for their regulation to avoid screen addiction and their use of private power to suppress free speech. Hawley has struck a chord with many Republican voters fearful that Google and Facebook will prevent conservative groups and individuals from using the powerful platforms to advance their views.

Haley’s choice to play it safe makes sense for now. As a former administration official, she is more constrained in differing from Trump lest her disagreements be construed as an attack. But as she revels in the attention, she needs to keep people such as Rubio and Hawley firmly in her view. Eventually she’s going to have to chart her own path. And if that path is simply a recitation of the pre-Trump GOP consensus, she’ll likely find her star fading while her more adventurous competitors rise.

