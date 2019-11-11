The wrong quote went viral, causing a stir (Buttigieg slams Obama!). Former vice president Joe Biden — coincidentally or not — put up a digital ad hugging (literally) Obama:

We don’t say it enough — Barack Obama was a great president. And I’m proud to have worked alongside him. pic.twitter.com/5pIZxkNxyj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 11, 2019

To his credit, the reporter apologized profusely, and to their credit Buttigieg and his team were gracious. The incident did, however, give Buttigieg the chance to embrace Obama, which he did with great gusto:

I appreciate this reporter’s swift and honest correction of a misquote on my views of the Obama presidency. From health care to DADT repeal to the rescue of the auto industry, my appreciation of the great leadership of Barack Obama comes from a very personal place. https://t.co/eWvSDtcpTQ — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 11, 2019

Well, we have come a long way from debates in which Julián Castro attacked Obama for his deportation policy and the most progressive candidates assumed we all agreed that the Affordable Care Act has not been all that great and certainly wasn’t worth saving as Obama’s legacy.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have not given up advocating that we demolish the Affordable Care Act. However, Warren routinely (and a bit patronizingly) recites praise for Obama, reaffirming how much Obama accomplished ("I want to give credit first to Barack Obama for really bringing us this far”) before launching into an argument that we should essentially bulldoze the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Biden, Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), among other presidential candidates, are making clear that the Warren/Sanders approach would tear down Obama’s legacy on health care while they want to “build on it.” It should not take a political genius to realize that Obama is far and away the most popular Democrat these days, with support for him among critical African American voters remaining sky-high.

One does not need to mimic or approve of every Obama policy, but frankly, it is unheard of for a party following a two-term president not to run on his achievements and promise to “continue his unfinished work.” Republicans did that with former president Ronald Reagan for 30 years.

There is a stark divide in the race, one with serious consequences. In times of crisis, we have seen presidents make monumental, history-making change that dramatically altered the way we viewed government. Franklin Roosevelt deployed the New Deal. Lyndon Johnson enacted civil rights legislation. But when a policy or statutory framework has generally been successful (e.g. Social Security), we have added to it (e.g. dependent benefits) instead of starting afresh, even when the parties were less polarized and trust in government was higher. When the military needs updating, we do not destroy what’s there; we revise, modernize, expand and redirect resources.

Now, with a bitterly divided country, distrust in government at all-time highs and a program that accomplished some but not all of its aims (extending health-care coverage, but not containing costs), Warren and Sanders want to blow up the ACA while others want to fix it. That is a debate worth having on the merits, but as a political matter, those aiming to take a wrecking ball to the first African American president’s signature issue better have very good reasons for concluding that we should start over.

