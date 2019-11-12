The mistakes? Posting photographs of protesters to Twitter and contacting them via text to request interviews. The Daily thought these tactics were “invasive” after a traumatic event, and worse still that they risked “retraumatizing” the story’s subjects with what could come across as an ambush. Older journalists thought the tactics were, well, journalism. They leapt to the Internet to declare their disgust — and, more cuttingly, their embarrassment — that the school newspaper had apologized for doing their job.

AD

AD

The paper’s leader didn’t exactly say sorry for saying sorry, in the end, but he did acknowledge making mistakes in how he and his colleagues had acknowledged making mistakes.

The impulse to wield both sword and shield for the integrity of objective reporting is especially understandable today, when the industry is indeed besieged. Of course, the attackers aren’t as much undergraduates crusading for political correctness as they are conservative provocateurs and politicians who have turned “fake news” into a campaign rallying cry. But professional reporters may see journalism itself as their baby, and they may see the tenderfoot journalists in today’s universities that way. Either view gives them something to protect and to mould, just as a parent does their child.

Still, it’s perplexing that these scoffing commentators are determined to punish students for being students. The staff at the Daily and any other campus paper are trying to do the job of adult professionals when they’re still in a place that’s trying to teach them how to be adults, period. They’re going to get it wrong, sometimes, and then they’re going to use that to get closer to right next time. For gosh’s sake, let them learn!

AD

AD

Oh, and for gosh’s sake: Maybe the grown-ups, too, could stand to do a little learning.

The reporter is treacherous, Janet Malcolm says in a 1989 essay in the New Yorker that veterans of the business call seminal. He’s a con-man who “never had the slightest intention of collaborating” with a source on a story “but always intended to write a story of his own,” while the subject is desperate and dependent — a Scheherazade telling her tale to survive who can never succeed.

People generally don’t want to be laid bare, which puts reporters in the position of exploiting those who open up to them, and exposing even those who don’t, in service of what is ostensibly the public good — or better yet in service of capital-t Truth. Every act of journalism is an act of betrayal. But does it have to be?

AD

Student reporters aren’t writing about the president of the United States, or even usually about the president of the university. They’re writing about the boy who sits next to them in section, or the girl who plays goalie on their intramural soccer team: their peers they’re told every day they’re supposed to respect, and who in the words of that much-maligned editorial they want to “feel safe” in the day-to-day world they share.

AD

The question of sensitivity from peer to peer invites a similar, but broader conversation that was already brewing among younger people beyond the pages of any paper. The discussion is about expanding our notion of harm from the physical to the psychological, and about paying attention to perspectives of groups the country has systematically excluded. The ideal of objectivity that underpins reporting in the first place is up for review, too: because much of what has been presented as objective has been tainted by who has had the privilege of doing the storytelling.

Journalists by trade seem determined to see these debates as a threat to a static set of rules rather than an opportunity to reconsider whether those rules were as perfect as they’ve always assumed, or pretended. Maybe it’s possible to be honest but to be sensitive at the same time, or to hold the powerful accountable and protect the powerless from extra injury, or to tell both sides of a story without suggesting no matter what that both sides have equal worth.

AD

This is hard work, and maybe it’s less likely to finally be done in hardened newsrooms where layer upon institutional layer stands in the way of change than it is in places of higher learning where malleability is part of the point.

AD

The students at the Daily speak of introspection not only about what they’re doing as reporters, but about why they’re doing it. They speak of weighing harm against harm, of some sort of Hippocratic oath for the newsroom. And they speak, most of all, of empathy. They shouldn’t have had to apologize in the first place, but they really shouldn’t have had to apologize for their apology. They did both anyway because they were willing to listen. Now maybe those critics they listened to should do a little more listening, and a little less lecturing, of their own.

AD