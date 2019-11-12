President Donald Trump has had at least 10 encounters with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the indicted associates of Rudy Giuliani the President has adamantly claimed not to know.Prosecutors allege Parnas and his business partner Fruman illegally funded Republican politicians and campaigns with money from foreign nationals in attempts to buy influence. That pair are also said to have aided Giuliani, the President's personal attorney, in efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden related to Ukraine.Since their indictment, Trump has stated publicly that he doesn't know Parnas and Fruman.The interactions, of which many new details are being reported here for the first time, include VIP photos at campaign events, attendance at high-dollar fundraisers and a retreat. They also include a pre-inauguration gala for high-dollar donors, an intimate dinner with the President and photos at the White House Hanukkah dinner with the President, Vice President and Giuliani.On seven of the occasions, Trump posed for photos with either Fruman or Parnas.
I’m sure they had plenty to talk about.
* Ian Millhiser explains what happened on the Dreamers at the Supreme Court today. Hint: It’s not good.
* Asha Rangappa explains why, if the things Republicans say about Joe Biden are true, that means Trump is guilty and should be impeached.
* Here’s an interesting ad the Democratic group American Bridge is running in the Midwest with Trump voters expressing their regret over voting for him in 2016.
* Dan Diamond and Adam Cancryn report that the Department of Health and Human Services funneled a couple million dollars to Trump-affiliated consultants to burnish the image of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Seema Verma.
* Dan Witters reports that 34 million Americans know someone who died in the last five years and didn’t get medical care they needed because they couldn’t afford it.
* Josh Rogin reports on the 133 foreign policy experts and former officials who are endorsing former vice president Joe Biden.
* Ron Brownstein examines the racial paradox in the campaign Democrats are being forced to run for president.
* Michael Edison Hayden gets a huge cache of emails between White House adviser Stephen Miller and Breitbart, showing just how steeped Miller is in the white nationalist movement.
* Jessica Huseman reports that with the help of a nonprofit group, one rural Mississippi county showed how you could make election day simple, efficient, and secure.
* And Dan De Luce, Laura Strickler, and Ari Sen have an amusing story about a high-ranking Trump State Department official who made up large chunks of her resume, including a fake Time magazine cover she supposedly appeared on. Why would someone like that think there’d ever be a place for her in Donald Trump’s administration?