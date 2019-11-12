Former national security adviser John Bolton derided President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law during a private speech last week and suggested his former boss’ approach to U.S. policy on Turkey is motivated by personal or financial interests, several people who were present for the remarks told NBC News.
According to six people who were there, Bolton also questioned the merits of Trump applying his business acumen to foreign policy, saying such issues can’t be approached like the win-or-lose edict that drives real estate deals: When one deal doesn’t work, you move on to the next.
The description was part of a broader portrait Bolton outlined of a president who lacks an understanding of the interconnected nature of relationships in foreign policy and the need for consistency, these people said.

I am shocked that he fails to appreciate Ivanka and Jared’s policy and political acumen.

President Donald Trump has had at least 10 encounters with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the indicted associates of Rudy Giuliani the President has adamantly claimed not to know.
Prosecutors allege Parnas and his business partner Fruman illegally funded Republican politicians and campaigns with money from foreign nationals in attempts to buy influence. That pair are also said to have aided Giuliani, the President's personal attorney, in efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden related to Ukraine.
Since their indictment, Trump has stated publicly that he doesn't know Parnas and Fruman.
The interactions, of which many new details are being reported here for the first time, include VIP photos at campaign events, attendance at high-dollar fundraisers and a retreat. They also include a pre-inauguration gala for high-dollar donors, an intimate dinner with the President and photos at the White House Hanukkah dinner with the President, Vice President and Giuliani.
On seven of the occasions, Trump posed for photos with either Fruman or Parnas.

I’m sure they had plenty to talk about.

* Here’s an interesting ad the Democratic group American Bridge is running in the Midwest with Trump voters expressing their regret over voting for him in 2016.

* And Dan De Luce, Laura Strickler, and Ari Sen have an amusing story about a high-ranking Trump State Department official who made up large chunks of her resume, including a fake Time magazine cover she supposedly appeared on. Why would someone like that think there’d ever be a place for her in Donald Trump’s administration?

