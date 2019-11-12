Q: But suffice to say that this certification memorializes that Ukraine had met all the necessary anticorruption requirements as well as other benchmarks that you described earlier under U.S. law in order to obtain this second tranche of USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative] funding?

A: That is correct.

...

Q: Okay. But DOD did not conduct any sort of review following this statement about whether Ukraine was making any sort of progress with regard to its anticorruption efforts in July or August or beginning of September. Is that right?

A: That is correct.

Q: Okay. And that’s because, as a matter of process and law, all of those events took place precertification, pre-May?

A: That is correct. And in the interagency discussions, DOD participants affirmed that we believed sufficient progress has been made.

Q: Okay. And it wasn’t just DOD participants who believed that these funds should flow to Ukraine during these interagency meetings, correct?

A: That’s correct. It was unanimous with the exception of the statements by OMB representatives, and those statements were relaying higher level guidance.