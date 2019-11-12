He spoke with paternal gentleness of the obligation when sending young people off to war. He urged that we view veterans not as liabilities but as assets, as fellow citizens with whom we have a two-way obligation. “It is a two-way promise. And part of that promise is that America is not going to take their lives lightly — that we will not use them as pawns in our politics or props for a show,” he said. “This is not a show. It is not a game. It’s a promise that we will support our service members throughout their military journey and embrace them when they return.” He continued, “The women and men who have come home from war are not unblemished heroes or broken souls. They are us. They are our fellow citizens who ask only for the care they’ve earned and a chance to belong to the life of their community. They are not burdens. In fact, they are some of the greatest assets.”

He also made a critical point about ordering troops into battle, the task that every president who has served and ordered troopsto deploy says is the most weighty and gut-wrenching of all their duties. While I have never believed that military veterans necessarily make better commanders in chief, many of our best (George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman and George H.W. Bush) did serve in wartime. More important, since millions of Americans do not experience war first-hand or even know someone in our volunteer military, it is certainly not a bad thing to have someone in the Oval Office who personally understands the military code of honor, the sacrifices families make and the misconceptions about “immediate” withdrawals and pain-free lightning strikes.

In his measured way, Buttigieg was telling the crowd he can be entrusted with that awesome power and would bring a spirit of humility and restraint we have missed under a president who escaped service with bone spurs. He made clear that “one of the reasons I’m running for president is to be a commander in chief who actually knows what it’s like to be sent abroad on the orders of a president — a commander in chief who will keep America’s promise to those who serve.” Much has been made of Buttigieg’s age and relative brief political career; he should also be credited with a seriousness and maturity honed in war that engender confidence and respect.

He was implicitly making a point that in a time of soaring mistrust of politicians, big business and virtually all institutions, the military retains its reputation and its trustworthiness in the eyes of a high percentage of Americans. And that is true beyond the presidential level.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) is one of a group of seven moderate, freshmen Democrats who wrote an op-ed in favor of impeachment, stressing the national security ramifications of Trump’s conduct. “The president of the United States may have used his position to pressure a foreign country into investigating a political opponent, and he sought to use U.S. taxpayer dollars as leverage to do it,” they wrote. “He allegedly sought to use the very security assistance dollars appropriated by Congress to create stability in the world, to help root out corruption and to protect our national security interests, for his own personal gain. These allegations are stunning, both in the national security threat they pose and the potential corruption they represent.”

On Veterans Day she released a powerful ad tying her decision to her military service:

.@realDonaldTrump didn’t uphold his oath, but I intend to uphold mine.



Serving in Congress and 20 years in the Navy, I’ve sworn an oath to support and defend our Constitution seven times. It’s an obligation I take seriously. https://t.co/uIRq6RIJR1 pic.twitter.com/aqneKspW27 — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) November 11, 2019

There is certainly a danger in lifting military men and women to the status of the Praetorian Guard and denigrating civilian service. However, we are presently blessed with the presence of many thoughtful and articulate members of Congress who seem imbued with a devotion to the Constitution missing in President Trump and his lackeys. We should listen to them, and they should share their exceptional ability to direct us to something higher than personal gain and partisan loyalty.

