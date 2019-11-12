Will Democrats exercise restraint and allow the witness testimony to speak for itself? Do Republicans continue to attack career civil servants, decorated war heroes and whistleblowers? What traps and pitfalls will the president seek to create through social media and his bully pulpit?

And will any of it change even a few hearts and minds?

Republicans in Congress have been busily digging holes in the road to the truth. They have shown little inclination to do anything but invent reasons to defend the president. They have bounced from “there was no quid pro quo,” to it wasn’t “appropriate,” but it isn’t impeachable, to “it doesn’t matter,” because even if he did it all — even if he held up millions in military aid to pressure a foreign government to investigate a political rival — the Ukrainians didn’t know about it and nothing happened in the end.

Trump has made life tough for his defenders, though. Suddenly, heading into the public hearings, the president wants House Republicans to embrace it all, insisting that he did nothing wrong. That leads to the biggest pothole for Republicans: credible witnesses presenting damning first-person, real-time descriptions of unlawful actions. Can GOP lawmakers resist the impulse to attack such plainly patriotic Americans? Otherwise, they’re left with one pathway: Criticize the process, criticize the process, criticize the process. Indeed, the late move to put the president’s most strident defender, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), on the House Intelligence Committee is clearly designed just for that purpose.

Which leads to the biggest pothole for Democrats. If his recent performances are any indication (and they are), Jordan will spend his allotted time ranting at Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) about Hunter Biden, former vice president Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the unnamed whistleblower and the long list of Republican “witnesses” who won’t be appearing. I would even expect some Republicans members to yield their time to Jordan to continue his performance.

The best path for Democrats: Steer clear. The rules for conduct of the inquiry anticipate the problem of distraction and obfuscation by Republicans, giving Schiff significant time to lay out the story without interruption; allowing staff counsel to handle questioning; and giving the majority control over the witness list and its sequencing. Democrats would do well to lean into the rules: Begin with a compelling, uninterrupted and unembellished narrative, and let the power of the witnesses’ testimony and service to the nation to speak for themselves. Please, no speech-making. And, above all, do not engage, either directly or indirectly, with your Republican colleagues.

Another big Democratic pothole: Don’t forget to bring the American public along for the ride. Not all of us have read (or will read) the testimony, so we will have only what we hear in these public hearings to learn the particulars of this story. Lay out the case for us.

There is no playbook for this profound moment, and Congress gets to decide how its history will be written. In the end, the only thing that really matters is what the president of the United States did.

Did President Trump compromise U.S. national security interests? What did he mean when he said, in a phone call to an ally on the front lines against our chief adversary: “I would like you to do us a favor, though"? Did he abuse his power? Did he violate the Constitution?

Because if he did, whether we like it or not, that very Constitution offers the only real response we have to “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Impeachment. Now let’s begin.

