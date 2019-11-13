Warren’s plan posits $800 billion in defense cuts and comprehensive immigration reform. How does she expect Congress to go along with those?

Substantial reductions in reimbursement for health-care providers may mean cuts in pay not only for doctors but also for nurses, technicians and clerical staff. How does Warren address those people? She claims insurance company employees will just get jobs in other areas of insurance, but where are such job openings?

If Medicare-for-all is terrific and private insurers are greedy, why not trust Americans with a choice between their existing plans and Medicare. Do we not trust them to make good decisions?

Should Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and other opponents of Medicare-for-all be booted from the Democratic Party?

Will a $9 trillion head tax on employees result in wage cuts, as most economists believe?

Won’t the super-rich avoid the wealth tax as they have in other countries where it has been tried and failed?

Is it smart to rely on 600 billionaires to fund the lion’s share of our health care?