- Warren’s plan posits $800 billion in defense cuts and comprehensive immigration reform. How does she expect Congress to go along with those?
- Substantial reductions in reimbursement for health-care providers may mean cuts in pay not only for doctors but also for nurses, technicians and clerical staff. How does Warren address those people? She claims insurance company employees will just get jobs in other areas of insurance, but where are such job openings?
- If Medicare-for-all is terrific and private insurers are greedy, why not trust Americans with a choice between their existing plans and Medicare. Do we not trust them to make good decisions?
- Should Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and other opponents of Medicare-for-all be booted from the Democratic Party?
- Will a $9 trillion head tax on employees result in wage cuts, as most economists believe?
- Won’t the super-rich avoid the wealth tax as they have in other countries where it has been tried and failed?
- Is it smart to rely on 600 billionaires to fund the lion’s share of our health care?
- Should President Barack Obama have refused to pass the Affordable Care Act because he could not achieve Medicare-for-all (or even a public option)?
The fight over Medicare-for-all raises a more fundamental issue about how politicians and elected officials should operate, raising a host of questions:
- If politicians make promises that have virtually no chance of passing, are they repeating President Trump’s populist canard that answers to problems are simple if only we would find someone to channel the popular will?
- If grandiose plans fail, do we miss the opportunity for meaningful and concrete reform?
- If a candidate is not able and willing to try good-faith negotiations with the other party (or his own), how do we ever govern and solve big problems?
- What examples can each candidate give of instances in which they achieved agreement/made compromises to achieve a specific result?
The issue of “forever” wars has come up again in the context of the president’s retreat from Syria and betrayal of the Kurds. If Democrats disapprove of his handling of that situation:
- How can they promise a hard deadline on “ending” wars?
- Don’t we need to consider the ramifications of departing the Middle East when the Islamic State has not been eradicated?
- Do they acknowledge that when the United States retreats, hostile powers such as Russia, Iran and Syria fill the vacuum?
Trump’s trade war drags on at great cost to American consumers, farmers and businesses. Some of the Democrats don’t sound all that different. They should be asked:
- Wasn’t it a mistake to sink the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have boxed out China and reinforced ties with our democratic allies in the region? Aren’t we worse off without it?
- Do they support ratification of NAFTA 2.0 with modifications being negotiated by the House Democrats?
- If NAFTA 2.0 can be improved and ratified, shouldn’t we try the same with TPP?
Finally, the candidates have sparred recently over qualifications. I would like to hear candidates explain:
- Should Obama not have been elected because he had not even completed a term in the U.S. Senate, had no military service and had not managed anything larger than a Senate office?
- Let’s be blunt: Should someone who will turn 80 by the end of first his first term (i.e. 2024) really run for president?
- Will any of the septuagenarians pledge to serve only one term?
The time for deflection, generalities and one-liners has passed. Let’s hear more substantive answers to tougher questions. That’s one way voters will decide who is serious and who is not.