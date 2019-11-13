George Kent, the State Department’s foremost expert on Ukraine, seemed destined for a supporting role in Wednesday’s impeachment hearings — more memorable for his matching blue-and-yellow bow tie and pocket square than any newsworthy moments.

But after initial rounds of questions from Republican and Democratic counsels, which were mostly directed at William B. Taylor Jr., the senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Kent emerged as a forceful debunker of some of the most frequently cited assertions and conspiracy theories among Trump’s allies.

Under questioning from Democrats, Kent said there was “no factual basis” of allegations that Ukraine intervened in the 2016 election, something that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate when he brought up the computer security company CrowdStrike in the leaders’ July 25 phone call. ...

Kent’s rejection of the notion that Ukraine intervened in the U.S. election to oppose Trump appeared to frustrate the top lawyer for the Republicans, Stephen R. Castor, who eventually stopped asking Kent about it.