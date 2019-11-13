* Priscilla Alvarez and Pamela Brown report that Trump’s “rule by the worst” personnel policy is proceeding apace:
Ken Cuccinelli is expected to be placed in the number two post at the Department of Homeland Security by Chad Wolf, the incoming acting Homeland Security Secretary, after legal hurdles prevented Cuccinelli from serving in the top role, according to a source familiar with the plan.The Senate is set to vote on Wolf to become undersecretary for the Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans at the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday morning, clearing the way for him to become acting Homeland Security secretary.The expected move to elevate Cuccinelli, the acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services chief and an immigration hardliner, to a higher post within the department gives him greater latitude over President Donald Trump’s signature issue.
In a just world Cuccinelli would be working at a Gas ‘n Sip, bothering the customers with anti-immigrant rants. Instead he’ll be the No. 2 person at DHS.
* Adeel Hassan reports that according to new FBI statistics, hate crimes hit a 16-year high in 2018.
* Matt Zapotosky reports that Attorney General William Barr says he can’t remember whether Trump asked him to hold a press conference saying he’s innocent of all charges relating to Ukraine.
* Tom Nichols looks at how the Ukraine scandal is a battle between public servants and Trump lackeys.
* Barbara McQuade explains why there’s no more question about Trump’s direct involvement in the Ukraine scandal.
* Helaine Olen unpacks Trump’s appeal to the capitalist class.
* Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell report that a poll in Georgia shows Trump trailing all the Democratic candidates there.
* Brian Schwartz reports that Elizabeth Warren is milking her fight with billionaires for all it’s worth, apparently with their help.
* And Robin Givhan examines the sartorial choices of the man I call Shouty Shirtsleeves, Jim Jordan.