Scorsese’s contentions — that the Marvel movies are formulaic, don’t attempt to explore the full spectrum of human experience, and are crowding other movies out of the multiplex with all the relish of a world-devouring supervillain — are undeniably true. But it might not matter: Marvel’s takeover of popular culture is already too far underway.

As movies, the entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are consistent, competent and rarely outstanding. It’s as a piece of public relations that the franchise’s diabolical brilliance really becomes apparent: The MCU isn’t built merely to entertain you, but to anticipate and blunt your objections.

Grumpy that comic book movies are kids’ stuff? Marvel hired noted Shakespearean interpreter Kenneth Branagh to direct “Thor.”

Worried that Marvel movies will lack the edge that defined contemporary action classics? The franchise tapped “Lethal Weapon” writer Shane Black to helm “Iron Man 3.”

Vexed by the overwhelming whiteness of Hollywood? Not to worry, Marvel has paired up director Ryan Coogler and actor Chadwick Boseman to give you a fantastically Afro-futuristic “Black Panther.”

Uneasy about racial stereotypes in the “Doctor Strange” comics? Marvel avoided one pitfall (though the company stumbled into a whitewashing controversy), garnered a few feminist brownie points and appeased Chinese censors anxious about references to Tibet by recasting the Ancient One as a Celtic woman played by Tilda Swinton.

LGBT representation? The Asgardian Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and … some random guy in Captain America’s postapocalyptic support group … turn up to tick that box.

Never mind that the overall story arcs are managed from on high; that the action sequences are practically factory-generated; that these depictions of black superheroes or LGBT people or women never actually say anything about racism, homophobia or misogyny; or that the movies themselves rarely say much of anything at all.

And if a cinematic superhero as pedigreed as Scorsese wants to object to Marvel’s takeover of movie culture, well, the MCU has an answer for him: talented young directors like Coogler, the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Chloe Zhao and Destin Daniel Cretton, all of whom have spent time on the Marvel payroll. Hires such as these give Marvel a reputation for supporting the Scorseses of the future, even as the company subsumes them into the vast machine of its storytelling.

Lamenting that these rising stars are spending a couple of years apiece lending their talents to a bland bit of corporate entertainment risks coming across as condescending. It gets even more churlish when you remember that there might not be a studio bold enough to fund the sorts of movies these directors fought to make on their own. What are we supposed to do, root for the directors of “Fruitvale Station,” “Short Term 12” and “Half Nelson” not to work out of some desire to keep them pure? And if the movies these directors are making happen to be Marvel movies, don’t we want to support them, lest they be judged comparative failures and denied the opportunity to make their passion projects?

Not only has Marvel lined up these arguments neatly, but it has pulled off the ultimate accomplishment by persuading a huge number of people to argue on the company’s behalf, as if it’s a beleaguered underdog. This inversion of the relationship between customer and company is is a powerful reversal of current: Not only have fans made Marvel box office champions; they’re doing unpaid work as the franchise’s publicists.

Who needs Loki’s Chitauri army to take over New York when you can get a complete cultural takeover for free?

