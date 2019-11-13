Yet Trump has a knack for making news via small talk — stray chatter that often exposes carefully cultivated ignorance about the world around him. Or the words betray an authentic authoritarian streak, as the case may be: As Erdogan went about choosing a reporter from whom to take a question, Trump provided some color commentary: “A friendly person from Turkey, please. Friendly. Only friendly reporters — we like to see. There aren’t too many of them around," he said.

During his nearly three years in office, Trump has often riffed about “nice” coverage and its apparent paucity in his official life. In a memorable quote in an interview with the New York Times, he said, "I came from Jamaica, Queens, Jamaica Estates, and I became president of the United States. I’m sort of entitled to a great story — just one — from my newspaper.”

They zip-tied his hands, searched the apartment. Ogreten, an investigative journalist in Istanbul, had published a story that accused the country’s energy minister of shady financial dealings. That official happened to be the son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And in Turkey, insulting the president is considered a crime.

So there’s a little context for Trump’s quip about “friendly” Turkish reporters. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the Erik Wemple Blog in an email of the president’s remark, “I don’t think there were any hidden references, he was just setting a light tone as he often does.”

As it happened, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) was in the room when Trump spouted off. ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl tweeted the senator’s reaction:

After President Trump urges Erdogan to call on “a friendly reporter from Turkey”, Lindsey Graham turns to me and says, “There aren’t any others left.” pic.twitter.com/VgEpYyr2PR — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 13, 2019

If only it were a topic for giggles.

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger has pressed Trump in person to abandon his anti-media rhetoric on the grounds that it empowers overseas autocrats to clamp down on journalists. He has also tried to open the president’s eyes to the abuses in countries such as Turkey. They’re still shut.

