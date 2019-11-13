Yet Trump has a knack for making news via small talk — stray chatter that often exposes carefully cultivated ignorance about the world around him. Or the words betray an authentic authoritarian streak, as the case may be: As Erdogan went about choosing a reporter from whom to take a question, Trump provided some color commentary: “A friendly person from Turkey, please. Friendly. Only friendly reporters — we like to see. There aren’t too many of them around," he said.
During his nearly three years in office, Trump has often riffed about “nice” coverage and its apparent paucity in his official life. In a memorable quote in an interview with the New York Times, he said, "I came from Jamaica, Queens, Jamaica Estates, and I became president of the United States. I’m sort of entitled to a great story — just one — from my newspaper.”
But this is Turkey we’re talking about here. Turkey, which has the worst record of jailing journalists in the world, according to a report early this year from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Turkey, which recently issued a statement banning critical reports on its military adventures in northern Syria, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Turkey, which combs through the lives of imprisoned journalists with authoritarian vigor. “During interrogations, the police set about trying to ‘figure out’ who I am — to peel away the affected layers and find some evil, hidden core. But there is nothing to figure out. I am a socialist and a writer,” wrote Austrian journalist Max Zirngast in The Post a year ago. “I have raised my voice for a democratic republic and supported democratic struggles. I stand by everything I have done.” (Zirngast has since been released.) Turkey, which provided this treatment to investigative journalist Tunca Ogreten, according to an NPR report:
They zip-tied his hands, searched the apartment. Ogreten, an investigative journalist in Istanbul, had published a story that accused the country’s energy minister of shady financial dealings. That official happened to be the son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And in Turkey, insulting the president is considered a crime.
So there’s a little context for Trump’s quip about “friendly” Turkish reporters. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the Erik Wemple Blog in an email of the president’s remark, “I don’t think there were any hidden references, he was just setting a light tone as he often does.”
As it happened, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) was in the room when Trump spouted off. ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl tweeted the senator’s reaction:
After President Trump urges Erdogan to call on “a friendly reporter from Turkey”, Lindsey Graham turns to me and says, “There aren’t any others left.” pic.twitter.com/VgEpYyr2PR— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 13, 2019
If only it were a topic for giggles.
New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger has pressed Trump in person to abandon his anti-media rhetoric on the grounds that it empowers overseas autocrats to clamp down on journalists. He has also tried to open the president’s eyes to the abuses in countries such as Turkey. They’re still shut.
