On the other: the Democrats! A number of high-profile billionaires and business types have spent the better part of the past few weeks in a mass freakout over the state of the Democratic primary. They are petrified of Elizabeth Warren’s pugilistic attitude toward big business and big finance. They worry that Joe Biden doesn’t have what it takes. They are all but begging former New York mayor Michael R. Bloomberg to run.

The attendees came to hear Trump give a speech advertised as one about the economy and trade. And in many ways, that’s what it was. Trump played his greatest hits. The stock market is at record levels. The unemployment rate is lower than anyone could have imagined in 2016. As for China, Trump claimed the Chinese government was “dying to make a deal” and said, “We’re close,” but he promised to raise tariffs if no such event occurred.

But the speech contained a warmed-over mix of Trump’s greatest grievances, too. He ranted about the Federal Reserve, claiming that if only “we had a Federal Reserve that worked with us,” stock market gains would be even higher — 25 percent higher, in fact. He attacked the “fake news media.” There were also whoppers sprinkled throughout. Trump told the assembled business leaders that Ivanka Trump — Ivanka Trump! — is responsible for adding 14 million jobs to the American economy — an absurd lie. He claimed that when world leaders meet him, they almost immediately say, “Congratulations on your economy.” He claimed air quality is improving. False! And he insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The audience wasn’t entirely with the president. Applause often felt muted. Not everyone in the room laughed at the laugh lines. When Trump mentioned the wall at the Mexican border, the crowd remained silent, a change from the raucous cheers it receives at his stadium rallies. Hess Corp. CEO John Hess and Mark Gallogly, the managing partner of finance giant Centerbridge Partners, both asked pointed questions about climate change, trade negotiations with China and their impact on the American economy.

But — the Democrats! Toward the end of his appearance, Trump went off on the opposition. “Recently, I walked into a meeting and I was with a group of people that I’ve, you know, generally I didn’t like,” Trump told the crowd. “I said, ‘Listen, I don’t have to make a long speech. Here’s the story: I don’t like you. You don’t like me. You have no choice but to vote for me.’“ Why? “The truth is, look, you have no choice, because the people we’re running against are crazy. They’re crazy.”

That’s when the crowd burst into applause and laughter. Yes, Trump’s a reality-challenged grifter and liar. But it’s Democrats — some of whom want to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans — who are crazy, at least in the view of many of the businessmen (and occasional woman) in attendance at Trump’s speech. Remember that the next time you hear a billionaire or high-ranking executive opine about the Democratic presidential field.

