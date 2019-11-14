What originally seemed like a clever idea to bog down the pack of Senate Democrats who are running for president and “give [President] Trump and his defense team sufficient time to make his case” might in fact be a trap for Republicans.
If the House hearing is any indication, the president doesn’t have much of a case to put on, so a six-to-eight-week trial would feature days upon days of damaging testimony without coherent or factual defenses. Unlike the House Republicans, who think nothing of spewing conspiracy theories for the Fox News-besotted crowd, Senate Republicans might find it uncomfortable to listen to hour upon hour of damning testimony for which there is no factual rebuttal. The arguments that House members like to toss around (Ukraine got the aid, didn’t it?) might make Senate Republicans who have spent years touting their Cold War bona fides just a little squeamish.
And sure enough, as the Hill reports, Senate Republicans are sounding squeamish about a long trial:
Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.), who was in office for the [Bill] Clinton trial, characterized himself as “in shock” over the idea of taking six to eight weeks for the Senate’s impeachment proceedings.“I’m not sure why it should,” he said.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who was a House manager in 1999, also questioned why a trial would need to take up to two months.“It’s not a complicated fact pattern. I doubt if a trial would last that long,” he said.
For Graham, who insists he won’t “accept” any case without the whistleblower’s testimony, six to eight weeks of testimony from direct eyewitnesses would make his stunt seem ridiculous.
Republicans should also think twice about disabling certain candidates by tethering them in Washington for the trial. Those Republicans who think Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would be easier to beat than, say, former vice president Joe Biden might be giving their most formidable opponent a leg up.
And then there is Biden himself. Ever since the scandal broke, Republicans have tried mightily to make this about Biden and his son, to put their conduct on trial. However, as far as Biden senior goes, the testimony might be proving quite helpful.
On Wednesday, we heard George Kent explain: “I did not witness any efforts by any U.S. official to shield Burisma from scrutiny. In fact, I and other U.S. officials consistently advocated reinstituting a scuttled investigation of [Mykola] Zlochevsky, Burisma’s founder, as well as holding the corrupt prosecutors who closed the case to account.” The “bad” guys included the prosecutor Biden worked to remove. “The chief agitators on the Ukrainian side of this effort were some of those same corrupt former prosecutors I had encountered, particularly Viktor Shokin and Yuri Lutsenko,” Kent said. “They were now peddling false information in order to exact revenge against those who had exposed their misconduct, including U.S. diplomats, Ukrainian anti-corruption officials and reform-minded civil society groups in Ukraine.”
The committee’s counsel asked Kent whether there was anything to the allegations against Biden. “None whatsoever,” he replied. Likewise, Kent stated it was a “fair assessment” that Biden was fighting corruption and Trump was not.
Frankly, weeks of testimony could provide hours of material for anti-Trump and pro-Biden ads, make clear that Republicans have no real argument in support of Trump and highlight Biden’s role as a loyal pro-West, anti-corruption fighter under President Barack Obama. I suspect the longer a trial, the worse Trump will seem and the better Biden will look. Six or eight weeks? Bring it on.
Read more: