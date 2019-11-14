Escalating her case for impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused President Trump of committing bribery by seeking to use U.S. military aid as leverage to persuade the Ukrainian government to conduct investigations that could politically benefit Trump.The shift toward bribery as an impeachable offense, one of only two crimes specifically cited in the Constitution, comes after nearly two months of debate over whether Trump’s conduct amounted to a “quid pro quo” — a lawyerly Latin term describing an exchange of things of value.Wednesday’s public testimony from two senior diplomats, Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, “corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry and that the president abused power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into his political rival.”
Makes sense — most people don’t know what a quid pro quo is, and there are legitimate and illegitimate ones. But there’s no legitimate bribery.
* Trump just asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision denying his effort to keep his financial records and tax returns secret, setting up quite a test for the conservative justices.
* Glenn Kessler and Salvador Rizzo fact-check some of the more ridiculous lies and distortions from Republicans at the impeachment hearings.
* Kara Scannell and Gloria Borger report that the Trump Organization is seeking an unusually high $500 million to sell its DC hotel. If you have business before the Trump administration, this would be a good opportunity to grease the wheels.
* Justin Elliott, Jeff Ernsthausen, and Kyle Edwards report on how a Trump tax break supposedly meant to help poor communities went to one major GOP donor’s superyacht marina.
* Michelle Goldberg says the impeachment saga shows how far we’ve fallen as a country.
* Jamil Smith has a nice interview with Rep. Ayanna Pressley about her new criminal justice reform initiative.
* Clare Malone reports on what Buttigieg-mentum looks like from the ground.
* Adam Serwer looks at a deeply rooted D.C. pathology by explaining the danger of putting civility above more important values.
* Angela Kendall-Taylor explains why we need the deep state.
* And Andrew Daniller reports that two-thirds of Americans now support the legalization of marijuana.