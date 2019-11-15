Priorities USA also asserts, “Our survey makes it clear that while Trump’s record and rhetoric on immigration, border security, race relations and corruption are top issues for Trump’s base to support him, they are also reasons for a majority of suburban voters to vote for somebody else.” This is a losing strategy because the more he tries to rev up his base “the more he will turn off the suburban voters who have already been moving away from Republicans in recent years and make up a significant portion of the electorate in these key battleground states.” As with other public polls, a narrow plurality favor impeachment and removal in these states.

If you are either a Democratic primary voter or a campaign operative, the message here should be that voters are winnable, but not sewn up. Moreover, what is true for Republicans — extreme, base-pleasing positions turn off winnable suburban voters — is also true for Democrats.

The Blue Wall Voices Project conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin found: “Majorities of swing voters, a crucial voting block in 2020, view a pathway to citizenship for immigrants in this country illegally (70%), the Green New Deal (67%), a ban on the future sale of assault weapons (66%), and a ban on the ownership of assault weapons including a mandatory buyback program (54%) as good ideas. Yet, many of these voters see three progressive platforms as ‘bad ideas.’ ”

In some cases, the adverse effect of progressive policies articulated by multiple candidates is substantial. “Majorities of these voters view a ban on fracking (54%), a national Medicare-for-all plan (62%), and stopping border detainments of people coming into the country illegally (71%) as bad ideas.” Wait: 71 percent? Yes, when all those Democratic candidates supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings they were putting themselves cross-wise with more than 70 percent of swing voters in the most critical states. And if the eventual nominee should also support Medicare-for-all, which is favored by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Democrats would seriously put themselves at a disadvantage.

Democrats are rightfully excited by the shift in suburban voting patterns but the best way to lose them or to depress turnout would be to feed into the narratives Trump’s propagates — “open borders” and “socialized medicine.” Insisting that it does not matter what Democrats say is both wrong and misses the point. It’s wrong, because some voters do very much care whether a candidate is proposing single-payer health care, and it misses the point because Democrats need non-Democrats (independents and soft Republicans) to win. The question does boil down to how much Democrats really do want to win.

