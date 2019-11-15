* David Fahrenthold and Michael Scherer report that the Republican National Committee will hold its winter meetings at the Trump Doral in Miami, because everybody has to kick up to the boss.
* Rebecca Davis O’Brien reports that federal prosecutors are looking into whether Rudy Giuliani stood to profit from a natural gas deal being sought by his since-arrested goons Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. C’mon — do you think Rudy was going to let something like that go down without getting cut in on the deal?
* Lachlan Markay reports that when the White House released a transcript today of Trump’s first call in April with Volodymyr Zelensky, it showed that the readout of the call they released at the time was largely a fabrication.
* Corey Brettschneider explains how the coming case on Trump’s finances will decide whether the Supreme Court will tell Trump he’s not above the law.
* Simon Rosenberg has a Twitter thread outlining how the events of this week remind us that, yes, with Trump, all roads do lead to Putin.
* David Atkins looks at a new plan to increase a corporation’s tax rate if the pay ratio between its CEO and its workers is too high.
* Christopher Cadelago reports that Kamala Harris’ campaign is heading for an implosion.
* And finally, Laurel Wamsley has the heartwarming story of three judges in Indiana who got into a drunken brawl at a White Castle at 3 am, which sounds like it could have been an episode of “Reno 911.”