Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign Friday unveiled a transition phase that would lead up to her broader Medicare-for-all plan, with the goal of establishing less far-reaching changes before the country ultimately adopts a complete government-run health system.

The proposal, which would open the current Medicare program to all Americans, is designed in part to shield Warren from attacks that she would quickly take away private insurance from more than 150 million people if elected president.

Warren intends for the transition plan — which she had signaled she would release earlier this month — to pass Congress in her first 100 days as president via a budget procedure allowing it to be approved in the Senate by a simple majority.

“I’ll give every American over the age of 50 the choice to enter an improved Medicare program, and I’ll give every person in America the choice to get coverage through a true Medicare for all option,” wrote Warren in a Medium post outlining her plan.