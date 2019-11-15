Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign Friday unveiled a transition phase that would lead up to her broader Medicare-for-all plan, with the goal of establishing less far-reaching changes before the country ultimately adopts a complete government-run health system.
The proposal, which would open the current Medicare program to all Americans, is designed in part to shield Warren from attacks that she would quickly take away private insurance from more than 150 million people if elected president.
Warren intends for the transition plan — which she had signaled she would release earlier this month — to pass Congress in her first 100 days as president via a budget procedure allowing it to be approved in the Senate by a simple majority.
“I’ll give every American over the age of 50 the choice to enter an improved Medicare program, and I’ll give every person in America the choice to get coverage through a true Medicare for all option,” wrote Warren in a Medium post outlining her plan.

So in the beginning, it looks a lot like what the “moderates” are proposing.

California and 23 other states sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, asking a federal court to block the Trump administration from stripping the nation’s most populous state of its long-standing authority to set strict fuel-efficiency standards on cars and trucks within its borders.
“We’ve said it before, and we will say it again: California will not back down when it comes to protecting our people and our environment from preventable pollution,” the state’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, said in a statement announcing the action. “No matter how many times the Trump administration attempts to sabotage our environmental progress, we will fight for clean air.”

The administration will soon propose a new regulation requiring all the nation’s schoolchildren to drink one quart of sweet crude per week in honor of America’s patriotic oil companies.

* David Fahrenthold and Michael Scherer report that the Republican National Committee will hold its winter meetings at the Trump Doral in Miami, because everybody has to kick up to the boss.

* Rebecca Davis O’Brien reports that federal prosecutors are looking into whether Rudy Giuliani stood to profit from a natural gas deal being sought by his since-arrested goons Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. C’mon — do you think Rudy was going to let something like that go down without getting cut in on the deal?

AD
AD

* Lachlan Markay reports that when the White House released a transcript today of Trump’s first call in April with Volodymyr Zelensky, it showed that the readout of the call they released at the time was largely a fabrication.

* Simon Rosenberg has a Twitter thread outlining how the events of this week remind us that, yes, with Trump, all roads do lead to Putin.

* And finally, Laurel Wamsley has the heartwarming story of three judges in Indiana who got into a drunken brawl at a White Castle at 3 am, which sounds like it could have been an episode of “Reno 911.”

AD
AD