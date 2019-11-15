You won’t hear that question coming out of the mouths of District of Columbia officials. Kids with guns? This city has plenty of them. But elected officials in the District tend to avert their gaze from such an unpleasant truth.

However, that ugly reality appears in D.C. police reports of firearms recoveries. October is a case in point:

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest D.C.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

A Taurus G26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast D.C.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of O Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and a 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C.

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 4th Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C.

Sunday, October 20, 2019

An Anderson AM-15 .223 caliber rifle, a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun with laser sight and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: Three adults and a 17-year-male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C.

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

A Sundance Industries BOA .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of B Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C.

That was October. But the youth-gun plague afflicts the District year-round.

You wouldn’t know it based upon the issues that seem to capture the attention of the mayor and D.C. Council. To be sure, City Hall does weep and wail about guns whenever a notorious shooting occurs — depending on the victims. Race and age make a difference in the degree of angst expressed by city politicians.

A 16-year-old boy with a handgun might be an anomaly in Southern California. But, in this city, a teenager with a lethal weapon is treated as a mundane matter — no outraged speeches, no news conferences.

Californians struggling with the Saugus High School shooting would do well to ignore the way in which the District of Columbia deals with kids and guns.

