Adjective: How you feel now that yet another person is entering the primary. Be honest.

Noun: “Billions of dollars,” if you have them. If not, a meaningless noun used in speeches.

Adjective: Thing you somehow think you are but Elizabeth Warren isn’t.

Noun: A time that you feel Joe Biden wants to take us to.

Noun: A time that you want to take us to but Joe Biden doesn’t.

Verb that means “disappear.”

Verb that means “relax.”

Adjective that could mean “weird” but you have taken to mean “encouraging.”

Noun: Either a word that means nothing, or simply the word “nothing.”

Proper Noun: A failed presidential candidate who lacked charisma.

Proper Noun: A person as “authentic” as Al Gore but not more so.

Adjective that means “buffoonish.”

Adjective that also, when you come down to it, means “buffoonish.”

Verb: What you do at Platform 9¾, full speed into a brick wall.

Adjective that means laughable, unreal.

Proper Noun: Person you should not listen to but many do.

Adjective that does not describe climate change.

Number greater than the chaotic number of Republican candidates in 2016, from which bedlam Trump emerged.

Adjective that describes listening to your friend’s child’s long-winded story.

Noun: Collective term for a group of billionaires.

Noun: Safe, warm place.

Proper Noun: Name of a place in Real America.

Noun: A time of day.

Noun in which you record events.

Proper Noun: Monosyllabic first name of a man who you’d guess played lacrosse.

Proper Noun that sounds like it could be a 1950s Cabinet secretary’s surname or an old refrigerator brand.

Noun: A good thing a president should have.

Noun: A body part.

Verb: What a telemarketer call does during the dinner hour.

Adjective that describes something that is disappointing but better than nothing.

Verb for what gerrymandering does to elections.

Verb for “to move forcefully from one place to another.”