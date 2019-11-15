After I saw that Tom Steyer was doing this, I thought, “It is a(n) [12, adjective] idea for him, but it will be a(n) [13, adjective] idea for me!”
I am [14, verb]-ing because I received a(n) [15, adjective] letter from [16, proper noun], saying that all I had to do was get into the race and I would surely win. I have always believed that if I ever hinted at becoming president, lots of people would want me to lead them. This is definitely [17, adjective].
I also read somewhere that there needed to be at least [18, number] candidates, or something terrible would happen. No, I am not sure what. It is [19, adjective] that I’m here.
(If the candidate is a billionaire, add the following sentence: I am a billionaire, and I am fighting to protect my [20, noun], and our money-[21, noun].)
I hadn’t initially intended to run, but then I read an op-ed in the [22, proper noun] [23, noun] [24, noun] in which [25, proper noun] [26, proper noun] called in ringing terms for me to step forward, and I lack the [27, noun] not to answer.
I believe everything good that is said about me. I believe I am the solution. The siren song of the trail has reached my [28, noun], and I am going in. I am bold enough to believe that I am the right person to [29, verb] America with my [30, adjective] solutions. I alone can [31, verb] it.
I hope that you will [32, verb] me to [33, noun] — a high honor! It is the least I deserve.
Read more from Alexandra Petri: