I’m Greg Sargent, and this is Round 41 of the Post Pundit 2020 Power Ranking. Yeah, yeah, you can get back to the impeachment hearings in a sec. Just read this first.

The Commentary

Republicans are signaling that the Democratic presidential candidates should be very, very worried about the impeachment of President Trump. GOP senators are leaking that they may even prolong the impeachment trial to keep some Democrats off the campaign trail next year.

As some GOP Senate aides describe it, the idea is that drawing out a Senate trial beginning in January would scramble the campaigns of the senators who are running as they head into the Iowa and New Hampshire contests in February.

“Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden might like that,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said puckishly, suggesting that the top moderates, undistracted, might flourish. By this logic, new entrant Deval Patrick would also get a leg up — worrying in particular to Sen. Elizabeth Warren supporters who fret he might win the backing of the establishment types trying to block her.

But Democrats would be wise not to get too psyched out by this nonsense.

Simply put, this “strategy” would harm Trump and Republicans more than the 2020 Democrats, even those who might be temporarily sidelined. The dynamics of this scandal have been such that the longer it lasts, the more bombshells drop on Trump — and the crazier he gets. Given that Mitch McConnell can’t control the drumbeat of revelations — or Trump’s eruptions — it’s unlikely he’ll actually draw out the trial.

Even if it were prolonged, the double duty Democrats would manage. Yes, Sen. Bernie Sanders has said a longer trial “will make our life a little bit more difficult.” But only a bit; the candidates will still find time to campaign, and at that point, their surrogates will have descended on the early states like locusts.

Regardless, candidates such as Warren and Sanders would probably get a boost from the trial. The entire nation will be riveted by the proceedings, and they will be presiding over the whole affair. Voters will see them carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

Republicans constantly claim they’ve got a trick up their sleeve when they’re actually on the defensive. But in this case, the bravado is more absurd than usual. Trump is getting impeached, and he’s about to stand trial. That is going to help whichever Democrat ends up the nominee — especially Sanders, Warren or any of the other senators — and the timing of it won’t decide who does prevail.

— Greg Sargent

The Ranking

Don’t forget to click on the chart’s yellow highlighted text to see the rest of the Ranking Committee’s annotations.

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Elizabeth Warren — 2. Joe Biden — 3. Pete Buttigieg — 4. Bernie Sanders DOWN 1 5. Amy Klobuchar — 6. Deval Patrick ADDS TO RANKING 7. Kamala D. Harris DOWN 1 8. Mike Bloomberg UP 1 9. Cory Booker DOWN 2 10. Andrew Yang DOWN 2

Falls off ranking: Julián Castro

From the Annotations

Patrick is formidable. (Full disclosure: He’s the only Democrat to whose campaign I ever wrote a check. He’s a classmate and an acquaintance and an occasional fellow panelist at reunions. Mostly, though, he is formidable.) And while David Axelrod is retired from the consulting business, even an occasional whisper from the Sage of the South Side is a huge advantage. Hugh Hewitt, on Deval Patrick

Is this some sort of revolving-door situation, where each time a candidate drops out, a billionaire appears to take his place? Christine Emba, on Mike Bloomberg

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll see you for the next ranking. Until then, enjoy some testimony, pizzazz or not.

