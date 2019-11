The latest commentary on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Looking for more coverage of the Trump impeachment inquiry?

Read Dana Milbank’s Impeachment Diary: Find the latest entry in our columnist’s regular feature. Sign up to receive the latest by email.

Get the latest: See complete impeachment coverage from Opinions columnists, editorial cartoonists and Editorial Board.

Stay informed: Read the latest reporting and analysis on the impeachment inquiry from the Post newsroom.

Want even more? Sign up for the Opinions A.M. and P.M. newsletters, delivered to your inbox six days a week.