Like OMB appointees and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and Energy Secretary Rick Perry are refusing to show up to provide testimony. Even if — and it is a big “if” — they might not be able to speak about direct conversations with the president, they have no justification whatsoever for not showing up at all to answer questions about interactions and discussions with others, especially since, in the case of Bolton, his unwillingness to speak evaporates when presented with a speaking fee or book contract.

Political and career civil servants’ oaths are identical. The latter swear that “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.” That oath is not to the president or even to the country generically but to the Constitution.

Civil servants including Foreign Service officers have appeared for depositions and have begun public testimony. In some cases, they have been compelled to hire counsel to advise them. They have done so against the orders of the White House at career and physical (given the world in which we live) peril. But not the Boltons or Perrys or Mulvaneys. They, unlike subordinates, choose not to see through the transparent facade of absolute immunity. They know Congress is a coequal branch and impeachment is the sole means specified in the Constitution for removing a president who has abused office, yet they choose to not make themselves available. They choose to help conceal the facts and leave their countrymen in constant partisan combat.

Perhaps we will get a speedy and definitive decision regarding senior officials’ testimony. If not, the next Congress must develop enforceable rules for obtaining testimony and documents. One possibility would be to provide for an expedited review directly to the D.C. Circuit Court. Another would be to spell out rules for inherent contempt proceedings. Alternatively, failure to appear in response to a subpoena could trigger some other penalty such as defunding of the agency/department at issue. Whatever the method, a future Congress should not be left in the position this one finds itself, powerless to enforce except by impeachment its subpoena powers.

One thing this House might consider after finishing with Trump’s case is to pursue impeachment and/or censure against executive branch employees who have defied subpoenas. As noted, they have taken oaths like their subordinates, but unlike their subordinates, they choose to defer to an unfit president ready to despoil our Constitution. Some penalty must be exacted.

