The first theory is what you might call the “syphilitic emperor” model of the Trump administration, which sees in Donald Trump a corrupt, narcissistic, ignorant, amoral, impulsive, belligerent and possibly off-his-rocker man who nonetheless somehow won the presidency.

Now that he is in office, he is behaving precisely as you’d expect from such a creature: refusing to familiarize himself with the details of any policy issue beyond what he can glean from Fox News; treating the office of the presidency as a personal fiefdom, the main purpose of which is to provide him with opportunities for adulation and enrichment; whimsically making very serious decisions; and when his commands go wrong, or have to be embarrassingly countermanded, insisting, like a 3rd-grader nursing a bump on the head, that he totally meant to do that, while an incredulous nation writhes in vicarious humiliation.

If you believe in this version of Trump, then you believe, too, in a benevolent conspiracy to contain him. The heroes of his government argue as hard as they dare, and if that’s not enough, they resort to the time-honored weapons of the bureaucrat to stall him. And when even that fails, they leak to the press in order to force the dangers into the president’s media-obsessed consciousness. And when his behavior crosses the line from “bad idea” to “abuse of office,” they pay a visit to the inspector general or congressional Democrats.

On the other hand, you might believe in a quite different version of Trump, a “man of the people” who was elected precisely to take on a quite different conspiracy against the public by Washington’s insular and self-serving mandarin class. When that elite recoils from Trump and wails about norms and institutional checks, you see the people who write those norms and control those institutional checks as complaining less about a clear threat to the republic than an undeniable threat to their own authority.

Indeed, you probably see Trump’s unwillingness to bow to their pieties as a necessary weapon when fighting “the blob.” So, the more the swamp protests about Trump’s self-dealing and impulsiveness, the more furiously you demand to know why they didn’t make similar noises when Bill Clinton was renting out the Lincoln bedroom and selling pardons, or pulling a White House intern into a private hallway. And when the media tells you that even Trump’s advisers speak of him with exhausted contempt, all you hear is the conspirators making their machinations public, with the aid of a media that is at best insufficiently skeptical of things they wish to be true, and at worst actively furthering the conspiracy.

The problem is, both theories are built around at least a grain of truth. The “establishment,” broadly defined, is indeed self-interested and self-dealing, in the way that all groups of humans are. And Trump is indeed a loudmouth who doesn’t even pay hypocritical lip service to establishment ethics. This much his supporters will even admit — in many cases, it’s what they like about him. Notice that of all the intricate defenses that have been attempted of Trump’s Ukrainian adventures, one rarely sees even his most shameless surrogate or heartfelt fan try, “President Trump would never do such a thing.” We all seem to agree that, of course, he’d have done it, if it had occurred to him, and he’d thought he could get away with it, and he didn’t get distracted by something else.

Both theories fit all the known facts — facts meaning “things we can all agree happened.” Taylor and Kent really did testify in front of Congress. But why, and did they reveal the truth? The answers aren’t really facts. They’re social judgments about who we trust. And at this point, whenever anyone tries to speak across the divide, to explain why their theory holds the truth of the matter, the other side is apt to hear only the conspiracy theorist’s famous cry: “Trust no one.”

