She endured endless questions from Republicans that ranged from inane to unintelligible. When Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio) asked her about Gordon Sondland’s duties, she was rudely interrupted, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff intervened to allow her to finish. Turner obnoxiously retorted, “Not on my time. You’re done.”

Actually, he was.

In another cringeworthy moment, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) asked if she didn’t serve at the pleasure of the president. She acknowledged that she did. “I do wonder why it was necessary to smear my reputation,” she added. Wenstrup snidely interrupted. “Well I wasn’t asking you about that, so thank you very much, ma’am,” he said.

I could not help but think that here was a woman whose career had been wrecked by Trump and whose reputation was assaulted as she was nevertheless fulfilling her public duty, while someone like former national security adviser John Bolton refuses to appear while simultaneously garnering speaking fees and a book deal. (Bolton is nominally waiting for a court to rule on his deputy’s appearance, but Yovanovitch and others, who defied a bogus assertion of absolute immunity, demonstrate that he could have shown up. He simply chose not to.)

She provided the made-for-TV moments that reporters obsessed with theatrics had been pining for. Fox New personalities declared it a “turning point.” Social and traditional media lit up with praise for her poise, dedication to service and uncanny ability to debunk crackpot Republican conspiracy theories (e.g., Ukraine had “interfered” with our election).

Yovanovitch revealed the moral chasm Americans face. On one side stand Trump, his henchmen (Rudolph W. Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman); the former corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko; the cowardly Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who refused to defend his employee; the House Republicans, who never tire of spinning and stunts; willing conduits for nonsensical conspiracy theories (e.g., John Solomon from The Hill, Fox News); and, ultimately, Russia, which managed to plant the notion that Ukraine, not the Kremlin, was guilty of election interference in 2016.

On the other side stand the pro-reform, anti-Russian Ukrainians fighting for their sovereignty and for democracy itself; the magnificent public servants who represent the United States around the globe regardless of the party of the president; Schiff, who ran his committee with an iron hand and Zen-like calm; the whistleblower, who took the first step in unraveling this scheme of corruption and un-American behavior; and the free and responsible press, those outlets that comprehend the historical importance of the moment and report, as best they are able, the facts despite Republican lies and distractions.

There should be no doubt in the minds of decent, patriotic Americans which side protects American democracy, values and civility, and which is a danger to all three. For her courage and clarity, we can say well done, Ambassador Yovanovitch.

