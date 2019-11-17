September 29th in the Wall Street Journal, quote, “The whistleblower at the center of the impeachment investigation of President Trump will testify in the House very soon.” This is a quote by the chairman.

USA Today, September 29th, talking with ABC News' "This Week": "Schiff, the Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said the whistleblower would testify very soon. And the only thing standing in the way was getting security clearances for the attorneys representing the whistleblower so they could attend the testimony."

From Vox, September 29th, "Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday the whistleblower at the center of a growing scandal surrounding President Donald Trump will testify before the House Intelligence Committee very soon."

On CNN, September 29th, "Schiff said Sunday on ABC, as well as NBC's 'Meet the Press,' that he expects the whistleblower to testify very soon."....

In the Huffington Post, “Schiff told ABC’s ‘This Week’ that he expects the whistleblower to appear before this committee very soon.”

In the New York Post, quote, “We’ll get the unfiltered testimony of that whistleblower.”

In the Washington Times, quote, “That whistleblower will be allowed to come in.”....

I can keep going but, again, the chairman refused to allow us to put these into the record with unanimous consent, so I've read those out and as we know, it is important to protect whistleblowers from retaliation and from firing. And we want to make sure whistleblowers are able to come forward.

But in this case, the fact that we are getting criticized by Chairman Adam Schiff for statements that he himself made early on this process shows the duplicity and just the abuse of power that we are continuing to see.