“Since the chairman has gaveled out all of my colleagues with their unanimous consent,” bemoaned Stefanik, “I am going to read for the record many of the chairman’s comments in September of the importance of hearing from the whistleblower.” And then the rising star of the hollowed-out Republican Party read one quote after another from Schiff.
September 29th in the Wall Street Journal, quote, “The whistleblower at the center of the impeachment investigation of President Trump will testify in the House very soon.” This is a quote by the chairman.USA Today, September 29th, talking with ABC News' "This Week": "Schiff, the Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said the whistleblower would testify very soon. And the only thing standing in the way was getting security clearances for the attorneys representing the whistleblower so they could attend the testimony."From Vox, September 29th, "Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday the whistleblower at the center of a growing scandal surrounding President Donald Trump will testify before the House Intelligence Committee very soon."On CNN, September 29th, "Schiff said Sunday on ABC, as well as NBC's 'Meet the Press,' that he expects the whistleblower to testify very soon."....In the Huffington Post, “Schiff told ABC’s ‘This Week’ that he expects the whistleblower to appear before this committee very soon.”In the New York Post, quote, “We’ll get the unfiltered testimony of that whistleblower.”In the Washington Times, quote, “That whistleblower will be allowed to come in.”....I can keep going but, again, the chairman refused to allow us to put these into the record with unanimous consent, so I've read those out and as we know, it is important to protect whistleblowers from retaliation and from firing. And we want to make sure whistleblowers are able to come forward.But in this case, the fact that we are getting criticized by Chairman Adam Schiff for statements that he himself made early on this process shows the duplicity and just the abuse of power that we are continuing to see.
While I admire her Empire State moxie, I feel compelled to tell Stefanik to stop playing games with the truth. And I must insist Democrats counter her play for history Friday afternoon.
As Stefanik hurled Schiff’s comments back in his face, I immediately thought of my nieces and nephews and the history papers they might have to write about this period years from now. The congressional record is primary source material, the kind that really good students and authors turn to for context long after memories and emotions have faded. That’s why at the next hearing, Democrats should use their five minutes to enter the following stories (and others not listed, but equally relevant) into the record.
- CNN Oct. 7: “Extreme measures being considered to protect whistleblower identity if they talk to Congress”
- Politico, Oct. 9: Trump again questions why whistleblower should be protected
- Politico, Oct. 13: “Adam Schiff says whistleblower may not testify in impeachment probe: He says there is concern for the person’s safety.”
- Washington Post editorial, Nov. 7: “Trump’s whistleblower attacks set a dangerous precedent”
- Washington Post video, Nov. 8: “Why Republicans are targeting Trump whistleblower”
- Vox, Nov. 9: “The whistleblower’s lawyer says attacking him is illegal as Trump’s attacks continue: The lawyer sent the White House a cease-and-desist letter, which went ignored.”
- Mother Jones, Nov. 12: “As Trump Attacks, Death Threats Against the Whistleblower and His Lawyers Increase”
The progression of headlines shows why Schiff and the Democrats have backed off on bringing the whistleblower in to testify. Trump has openly attacked a government employee who is seeking to hold the president accountable and that person’s security is now at risk. Besides, as NPR reported earlier this month, “the whistleblower complaint has largely been corroborated.” Thus, the whistleblower’s testimony has become nice-to-have, but not a necessity.
So, every time Stefanik and other Republicans read things into the record where history will find them, Schiff and the Democrats must counter them with submissions of their own. If only to give a more complete picture of the dangerous moment we’re in and the role the president of the United States played in it.
