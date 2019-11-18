* Desmond Butler and Michael Biesecker report that everyone seemed to know about how Trump was putting the screws to Ukraine:
U.S. State Department officials were informed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was feeling pressure from the Trump administration to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden even before the July phone call that has led to impeachment hearings in Washington, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.In early May, officials at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, including then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, were told Zelenskiy was seeking advice on how to navigate the difficult position he was in, the two people told the AP. He was concerned President Donald Trump and associates were pressing him to take action that could affect the 2020 U.S. presidential race, the two individuals said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic and political sensitivity of the issue.State Department officials in Kyiv and Washington were briefed on Zelenskiy’s concerns at least three times, the two sources said. Notes summarizing his worries were circulated within the department, they said.
It’s kind of amazing that it took a whistleblower to expose all this, when so many people knew about it.
* A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that 70 percent of Americans agree that Trump’s pressure on Ukraine was wrong, and 51 percent support impeachment and removal.
* Carol E. Lee, Courtney Kube, and Andrea Mitchell report that impeachment is creating some tension between Trump and Mike Pompeo, despite the fact that Pompeo has practically destroyed the State Department on Trump’s behalf.
* CBS News reports that while the ambassador to the Bahamas’ nomination was in limbo, the RNC hit him up for half a million dollars, which he promptly paid. Then he was confirmed.
* Jed Shugerman takes apart William Barr’s despicable speech to the Federalist Society, which says far more about his own perversion of history and his enabling of Trump’s corruption than it does about the “left” that Barr fulminates about.
* Ryan Goodman offers a detailed new analysis showing that Kurt Volker’s testimony doesn’t quite line up with the way others have described events.
* Murray Waas reports that Republicans have prepared a plan to go after Kurt Volker should his testimony reflect poorly on Donald Trump.
* Ryan Cooper explains why the impeachment inquiry needs to include exploration of the ways Trump is profiting off the presidency.
* Jill Lawrence explains the appeal of Pete Buttigieg.
* Kurt Bardella looks at the ways in which Trump is driven by naked fear.
* At the American Prospect, I broke down the preposterous things Republicans want us to believe about the Ukraine scandal.
* And Elaina Plott tries to figure out what Rudy Giuliani’s son does in his White House job, for which he was obviously highly qualified.