* Ann Marimow, Spencer Hsu, and Rachael Bade report that the Trump crimes just keep coming:

The House of Representatives is investigating whether President Trump lied to former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, the House general counsel told a federal appeals court Monday in Washington, D.C.
The statement came during arguments over Congress’s request to have secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller report released urgently for its impeachment inquiry.
The request followed closely on the heels of Friday’s conviction of longtime Trump friend Roger Stone. Testimony and evidence at his trial appeared to cast doubt on written replies from Trump to Mueller about the president’s knowledge about attempts by his 2016 campaign to learn more about the release of hacked Democratic emails by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.

You’ll recall that Trump’s lawyers were quite open about their belief that if they allowed him to be deposed in person, it was a 100 percent guarantee that he would perjure himself. Looks like he couldn’t even stop himself from doing it in writing.

U.S. State Department officials were informed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was feeling pressure from the Trump administration to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden even before the July phone call that has led to impeachment hearings in Washington, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.
In early May, officials at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, including then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, were told Zelenskiy was seeking advice on how to navigate the difficult position he was in, the two people told the AP. He was concerned President Donald Trump and associates were pressing him to take action that could affect the 2020 U.S. presidential race, the two individuals said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic and political sensitivity of the issue.
State Department officials in Kyiv and Washington were briefed on Zelenskiy’s concerns at least three times, the two sources said. Notes summarizing his worries were circulated within the department, they said.

It’s kind of amazing that it took a whistleblower to expose all this, when so many people knew about it.

* A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that 70 percent of Americans agree that Trump’s pressure on Ukraine was wrong, and 51 percent support impeachment and removal.

* Carol E. Lee, Courtney Kube, and Andrea Mitchell report that impeachment is creating some tension between Trump and Mike Pompeo, despite the fact that Pompeo has practically destroyed the State Department on Trump’s behalf.

