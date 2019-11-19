This reprieve, however, is only temporary. As we move into 2020 we’re going to be subjected to endless repetitions of a slight variant of that story. NBC News, in a move destined to be copied by other major news organizations, is training its telescope on the only Americans who matter:

Meet the Press moderator and political director Chuck Todd and reporters Vaughn Hillyard and Dasha Burns will provide coverage from Milwaukee County in Wisconsin, Kent County in Michigan, Beaver County in Pennsylvania, Miami-Dade County in Florida and Maricopa County in Arizona. The project is called County to County. The reporters will interview and remain in touch with residents in the counties as the race progresses, and the stories will appear on NBC News, MSNBC, NBC News Now. There also will be online features with information on the counties and why they were selected.

This project differs from the mountain of Trump-supporters-in-a-diner story in that it will presumably interview Democrats, Republicans, and independents. But the logic is the same: This relatively small number of Americans are the ones who really matter.

AD

AD

But isn’t it true that those voters really are more important? They’re going to decide the election! In one sense, that’s true. The trouble is that it takes the the twisted logic of the electoral college — which says that the only voters whose opinions are worthy of concern are the ones who live in about a half-dozen swing states — and turns it into a news template. It reifies and justifies one of the most undemocratic features of our electoral system.

If you live in Texas or California or South Dakota or New York or Oregon or Mississippi or any other state where the presidential election is unlikely to be close, you just aren’t that important. Journalists will not be nudging into your booth to pepper you with questions about what you’re worried or hopeful about. They will not treat you and your neighbors like gods of democracy whose whims should and will decide the fate of the nation. You’re just background noise, something the savvy among us know to ignore.

But how will we know how the election is going to turn out if we don’t spend time talking to those precious swing voters in those precious swing counties in those precious swing states?

AD

AD

Here’s a crazy idea: What if predicting the outcome of the election is not actually the most important thing to spend your time worrying about?

It’s not that we shouldn’t wonder how the election will turn out at all. It’s unavoidable. And it’s perfectly fine to think about it (and report about it, and write about it, and talk about it) sometimes. Anyone who works in politics in any way will tell you that when they talk to friends and relatives, the first question everyone has is “What’s going to happen?”

But that’s a tendency to be tempered, even fought against, not embraced wholeheartedly. We can spend all our time trying to predict what will happen, or we can worry about what’s actually important, like what all Americans are concerned about, and what the challenges of governing will be, and what problems need addressing, and how candidates’ proposed policies will affect people’s lives.

AD

AD

Unfortunately, the primary process trains us to think in a particular way, which we then transfer to the general election. Right now the presidential candidates are pandering relentlessly to the voters of Iowa and New Hampshire. Many of them luxuriate in it; there are voters in those states who literally will not vote for a presidential candidate who didn’t meet them, shake their hand, look deeply into their eyes, and convince them of their sincerity.

It doesn’t help that the voters to whom we’ve given all this power are terribly unrepresentative of the country as a whole; alone among the presidential candidates, Julián Castro had the courage to note that Iowa is “not reflective of the diversity of our country, and certainly not reflective of the diversity of the Democratic Party.”

But after all that groveling before Iowans, it seems completely natural that the nominee will then turn to groveling before Wisconsinites and Michiganders. Still, even if that’s a necessary strategy for them to win the election, it doesn’t have to determine what the rest of us worry about.

Read more:

AD