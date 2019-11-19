"Just to summarize in this...call between the Presidents of the U.S. & Ukraine, [Trump] demanded a favor of [Zelensky] to conduct investigations that both of you acknowledge were for Trump's political interest, not the national interest...?"— House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) November 19, 2019
Vindman: “Yes.”
Williams: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/DN9x7sQPCg
* And Volker -- again, a GOP-requested witness -- blew up Trump’s favorite conspiracy theories about 2016:
Volker testified that narratives about the Bidens and Ukraine electoral interference in 2016 are "conspiracy theories" and "not things we should be pursuing as part of our national security strategy with Ukraine...I don't think pursuing these things serves our national interest." pic.twitter.com/B10FYJa1pO— House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) November 19, 2019
* Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade report that there’s a hidden logic to Republicans’ scattershot defense of Trump:
Republicans battling the potential impeachment of President Trump have flitted among a multitude of shifting — and, at times, contradictory — defenses and deflections as they seek to cast doubt on a narrative supported by mounting evidence: that Trump subverted U.S. foreign policy to further his personal aims by pressuring Ukraine to launch politically motivated investigations, using hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid as leverage.While those attacks — at least 22, according to a Washington Post tally — have done little to undermine the core allegations under investigation in the House, they have been remarkably successful in one respect: keeping congressional Republicans united against impeachment as the GOP casts the probe as partisan.
There’s something for every Republican to grab on to, even if they can’t stomach many of the defenses being offered.
* Caitlin Oprysko reports on a particular brazen and repugnant lie from the White House press secretary:
Obama White House officials pushed back forcefully on press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s claim that they left disparaging notes for the incoming administration predicting that “you will fail” and “you aren’t going to make it.”A reporter for CNN tweeted out Grisham’s comments, in which she alleged “every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said ‘You will fail,’” and “‘You aren’t going to make it.’” The tweet sparked blowback from prominent members of the Obama administration who quickly denied and contradicted her account.
If that had happened, Trump staffers would have photographed the notes and posted every one to social media. It’s pathetic that Grisham thought she could get away with something like this. But I guess it shows why Trump thinks so highly of her.
* Will Bunch looks at Trump’s history of lying about his health to explain why the White House needs to be more forthcoming about that mysterious trip to Walter Reed.
* Jamison Foser makes a novel and interesting case for a Democratic nominee who is both revolutionary and pragmatic.
* Ben Collins and Anna Schecter report on the new batch of Stephen Miller’s emails showing how he pressed Breitbart to target Marco Rubio.
* Simon Rosenberg has a Twitter thread suggesting a way for Democrats to prolong and deepen the impeachment inquiry, to forestall the inevitable effort by Mitch McConnell to bury it under bad-faith procedural nonsense.
* Eric Levitz looks at how the Democratic wins in governor’s races in Kentucky and Louisiana show the political value of expanding social programs.
* Stacey Abrams explains why Democrats can and should win Georgia.
* Yasmeen Abutaleb talks to Canadians about what single-payer health care actually does for them.
* Andrew Perez reports on the Democratic political consultants helping industry kill health care reform.
* Erik Wemple reports that The Hill is reviewing the work it published by John Solomon, who fed Rudy Guiliani and other conservatives a lot of the questionable information that ultimately led to impeachment.
* And Veronica Stracqualursi and Athena Jones report that a judge has ruled against Trump in his effort to get Summer Zervos’ defamation lawsuit against him dismissed.