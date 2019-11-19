Next came a private Facebook message from someone with the same frightening image. The message started with “Bloody Valentine’s Day!” and ended with “We know everything about you, your husband, and your children and we’re much closer than you can even imagine.”

I looked out my office window for any suspicious cars or out-of-place dog-walkers. I was a military spouse with young children, and my husband was not home. My imagination started to run wild. At the time, videos were surfacing of Islamic State terrorists in the Middle East beheading Americans and committing other atrocities. I feared that now the terrorists were able to reach into the U.S. mainland and might be able to harm American families with similar violence.

Four other military spouses, I soon learned, had been threatened with the same messages, and we quickly reached out to each other. We had all been quoted in a CNN article a few weeks earlier about taking precautions — but not giving in to fear — after news reports that the Islamic State had hacked the Twitter account of the U.S. military’s Central Command and issued threats against U.S. soldiers and their families. That, apparently, is why we were targeted.

I was a prosecuting attorney at the time, and law enforcement in my town rallied around me and my children in a way that helped me feel better, but not safe. Ultimately, I chose to speak with the news media to encourage military families to reassert the message about increasing vigilance but not succumbing to the fear that the enemy wants to instill.

But it turned out that in this case, the enemy wasn’t the Islamic State — it was Russia. The Associated Press found evidence in 2018 that the Russians hackers who interfered with the 2016 presidential election were connected to CyberCaliphate and — ever intent on destabilizing the United States — had used the Islamic State cover to sow the idea that Islamist militants were ready to inflict violence across the country.

The threatening messages weren’t the only way the hackers went after me and the other military spouses. A reporter told me that our email addresses and actual emails were published on the dark web. My computer has experienced multiple “remote access” security breaches, and I have had trouble with my financial accounts since then. The attack on one of the military spouses, Liz Snell, involved the takeover of the Twitter feed for the nonprofit organization Military Spouses of Strength that she had founded to help military spouses with mental-health issues. As she wrote for Military.com in September, “I quickly learned that potential members and supporters distance themselves from organizations that have fallen victim to a cyberattack.” She eventually had to shut down the organization.

Almost as astonishing as the discovery that Russia was behind the attacks was finding out that U.S. citizens have no legal recourse against foreign governments that target them online. The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act — written in the pre-Internet days of 1976 — shields these bad actors from being sued by private citizens. But now U.S. lawmakers have an opportunity to update that archaic law through the Homeland and Cyber Threat Act, recently introduced by Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.).

Congress has already created a terrorism exception to FSIA, with the 2016 passage of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which allows victims of international terrorism to file civil claims against foreign states responsible for those attacks. The HACT Act would extend the same protections to hacking victims. Congress should move forward with the legislation — foreign governments cannot be allowed to launch cyberattacks against U.S. citizens with impunity.

