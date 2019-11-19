Few cases demonstrate the brutality of Erdogan’s rule quite so vividly as Ahmet Altan’s. The son of one of Turkey’s most famous writers — who was himself both imprisoned and lionized in the course of his long-standing resistance to a series of authoritarian governments — Ahmet Altan today stands accused of abetting the July 2016 coup attempt, when plotters tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

AD

Ahmet Altan had witnessed his father’s ascent to the peak of acclaim from the depths of prison. In 2009, the younger writer was in the audience when then-Prime Minister Erdogan conferred a top award on his 84-year-old father, Cetin Altan. At the ceremony, Erdogan declared: “The leadership of our intellectuals and writers, who resist, refuse to compromise their principles, and tell the truth instead of bowing to authoritarian attitudes, is crucial on this journey.” It was as if the “liberal Erdogan” were addressing the “dictator Erdogan” of 10 years later.

AD

Afterwards, Ahmet Altan wrote: “I have never seen such natural courtesy, such gracious respect. Perhaps something was changing in the country. It is no mean feat to find prime ministers who respect writers instead of jailing them.”

He was wrong.

AD

At the time, Erdogan regarded liberals who opposed the military legacy in the country — liberals such as Ahmet Altan — as natural allies in the struggle to overcome that legacy. He supported Taraf, the newspaper Altan ran, in its battle against the “deep state” and the putschists. Meanwhile, some secular intellectuals, convinced that Erdogan sought not democracy but total power, were up in arms against the very same newspaper for aiding and abetting the undermining of the army — the protector of secularism.

They were right. The moment he had sidelined the army and attained full power, Erdogan wiped off the guise of courtesy and respect and revealed himself in full despotic garb.

AD

After the 2016 coup attempt, Ahmet Altan and his brother Mehmet, a professor of economics, were arrested on charges that they had prior knowledge of the plot and given “subliminal messages” about it to viewers. What was the evidence? One day before the coup attempt, Ahmet had stated in a TV talk that “Erdogan was paving the way for a military coup,” while Mehmet had spoken of mysterious groups within the state apparatus that were “monitoring developments.” After the coup failed, they suddenly found themselves facing life sentences on a charge of “attempting to overthrow the constitutional order by the use of force and violence.”

AD

The Constitutional Court ruled that Mehmet Altan had no connection with terrorism; the European Court of Human Rights concluded that his rights had been fundamentally violated. (The Supreme Court ruled that Ahmet Altan’s rights had not been violated, despite the fact that the brothers were tried on almost identical evidence.) The two remained in prison nonetheless. What mattered now was not the law, but what the president said.

In February 2018, Ahmet and Mehmet Altan were sentenced to life in prison on a charge of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order by the use of force and violence. The court had no evidence for “force and violence” other than their articles and speeches. They had not changed the constitutional order but had indeed criticized the man who had changed it with a single sentence.

AD

Ahmet Altan’s writing leaped over those walls and reached the world. The book he wrote in prison, “I Will Never See the World Again: The Memoir of an Imprisoned Writer,” made the top 20 in Amazon’s Top Books of 2019.

AD

In July 2019, the appeals court overturned the life sentence imposed on Ahmet Altan and asked for a retrial. He was tried again and sentenced to 10 years and six months — this time — for “knowingly and willingly assisting the Gulen terrorist organization.” On Nov. 5, the court ordered his release under supervision for having already served more than three years in prison. He was released pending appeal, subject to a travel ban.

But he refused to do what the government expected of him, nor what other colleagues similarly freed did: He would not stay silent.

Few in Turkey welcomed his release. Pro-government media attacked the judges for releasing someone “who had announced the coup,” while opponents recalled how he had helped frame generals. He found himself alone on the outside just as he had been inside.

AD

AD

Seven days after his release, the prosecutor issued a new arrest warrant citing a “suspected escape attempt, potential for the sentence to be increased during the appeal process, and lack of declarations of remorse.” The decision was leaked to a partisan newspaper before his legal counsel.

When the police rang his doorbell again, he was waiting for them, freshly showered and dressed, his bag packed. According to his lawyer, he greeted them with a smile: “Got me now, haven’t you?”

He hugged his journalist daughter, Sanem Altan, just as his father had hugged him 45 years ago before setting off on his own journey to prison. And then Ahmet Altan returned to his cell to continue a story of pressure and resistance that has been going on for three generations.

Read more:

AD