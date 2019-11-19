Williams, Vindman and Morrison all listened in on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, and all were alarmed by the suggestion from Trump about investigating the Bidens, Burisma and the 2016 conspiracy theory that falsely posited Ukraine interfered with the 2016 election. They all knew such a request was unprecedented and wrong. Vindman reported his concerns to an NSC lawyer and was subsequently told not to tell anyone about the call. Williams also found the requests “unusual and inappropriate.” (One key question: Did she tell Pence about the call and/or warn him about the shadow policy aimed at digging up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden?) Morrison will also testify to conversations regarding moving the transcript of the call to a supersecret server.

Morrison also provides a critical link to Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland (due to testify Wednesday), who felt compelled to make a significant revision to his testimony, finally acknowledging that he communicated the ultimatum to the Ukrainians: Military aid and a White House meeting would flow only after the Ukrainians publicly announced an investigation. Morrison is critical to boxing in Sondland, who repeatedly claimed to Morrison he was acting at the instruction of the president. If Sondland testifies that he did not have such conversations, he’ll risk contradicting aides who overheard at least one call with Trump. If he acknowledges he did, he will contradict his own testimony that he merely “presumed” aid was held up in exchange for dirt on Biden.

AD

AD

In short, Morrison, Vindman and Williams will all reiterate that the call was far from perfect, and can attest to efforts to keep the call under wraps. All three can testify about the withholding of aid to Ukraine. (But don’t expect Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to defend Williams if she again comes under fire from Trump. While saying he “always defends” his people, Pompeo explicitly declined to do that when asked about acting ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr. and Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to the country.)

Volker was one of the “three amigos” along with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Sondland. Volker will testify that he tried to disabuse Trump and Rudolph W. Giuliani of negative rumors about Ukraine, which Trump believed had attempted to sabotage his campaign, and about the Bidens. He will also testify that he cautioned Trump against listening to former prosecutor general Yuri Lutsenko, who was working with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky’s predecessor and stirring up trouble (e.g., cooking up false accusations against then-Ambassador Yovanovitch). Volker previously testified that “at no time” was he aware of an effort to investigate the Bidens. However, his own text messages and other witnesses substantiate his involvement in drafting a statement for the Ukrainians, in which it was necessary to mention the Bidens/Burisma investigation.

AD

AD

The most serious instances [in which Volker contradicts other evidence] include his flat denial that the Ukraine “investigations” were discussed in a July 10 meeting at the White House, his denial of his own knowledge or involvement in efforts to urge Ukraine to investigate Biden, his denial of his own knowledge or involvement in a quid pro quo scheme, and his claim that efforts to get Ukraine to make a public statement about the investigations ended in mid-to-late August.

Moreover, Volker also had involvement in attempts to dissuade Ukraine from investigating former president Petro Poroshenko, which Volker claims were coordinated with people in the U.S. Embassy. Republicans will argue this was not directed by Trump but was a rogue action by Volker, who had a relationship with a lobbying firm that also represented Poroshenko.

Was Volker a conflicted, individual operator or a loyal professional carrying out the president’s wishes? Did he understand the “investigations” were the political/personal dirt-digging by Trump and Giuliani? His testimony may not be entirely helpful to either side.

In sum, expect to see on Tuesday three witnesses with familiar, consistent stories as well as one, Volker, who is a bit of a wild card. All, however, will set the scene for the critical testimony Wednesday by Sondland, the one witness to which the committee has access to who can speak (or not) to direct coordination with Trump.

AD

AD

Alas, we will not hear about a new development regarding impeachment, namely, evidence from the Roger Stone trial contradicting Trump’s answers under oath to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III that Trump was unaware of contacts with WikiLeaks. The House is investigating that matter, a reminder that as much evidence of wrongdoing as comes to light in the Ukraine scandal, it constitutes only one of many categories (e.g., emoluments, obstruction of justice in the Mueller investigation) of Trump wrongdoing.

Read more:

AD