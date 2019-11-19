Yet none of these hot takes were informed by any hard data. There exists no publicly available evidence suggesting LGBT rights, Scheer’s supposedly ambiguous position on them or his religiosity more broadly played any significant role in voter behavior in last month’s election. Columnists arguing the opposite aren’t linking to polls or surveys; they’re merely speculating about what they suppose “many,” “most” or “a good number of” Canadians feel about Scheer’s disposition. Other journalists employ a circular logic in which the controversy itself is cited as grounds for perpetuating the controversy — as in a recent Global News story that used “repeated questions from both pollsters and those within his own party” as its pretext.

Now, it is entirely possible that Scheer’s views on LGBT matters did, in fact, cost him the election. But we don’t actually know. The state of Canadian voter data is too pathetic to tell.

Unlike American pollsters, indeed — indeed, unlike pollsters in basically every advanced democracy — Canadian polling firms do not conduct exit polls. These are polls of voters taken right as they leave the voting place that ask them for whom they voted and why, as well as questions about their background and identity. In the United States, such data — collected by professional groups such as the National Election Pool — is shared with major media outlets and used to inform political commentary. This explains why American political analysis is rife with terms and phrases such as “non-college whites,” “Obama-to-Trump voters" and “Hispanics.”

As PBS summarized in an exit-poll-driven analysis of the 2018 congressional midterms, “exit polls aren’t perfect. But they do provide information on what mattered most to voters, and how they viewed key leaders and issues, based on their income, age, race, and other groupings.”

Canada has a robust polling industry, and much of what it produces between elections is undeniably useful. But its lack of interest in collecting information from verified voters on voting day means Canadian political commentators are left to analyze election results using only one metric: geography. Denied data correlating party preferences with variables such as gender, class, race, religion or policy priorities, Canadian political analysts simply turn to the election-night map, notice where the various parties are or aren’t winning parliamentary seats, and extrapolate wildly from there.

In the aftermath of the 2011 election, for instance, pundits saw the Conservative Party win a number of immigrant-rich ridings and concluded the Tories had achieved a heroic breakthrough with voters of color. At best, this was a plausible inference drawn in the aftermath of a much-publicized ethnic outreach strategy by the Tories. At worst, it was akin to declaring that President Trump made a breakthrough with black voters just because he swept states with large African American populations such as Alabama and Mississippi in the electoral college. In the United States, such a claim could be easily verified by exit poll data breaking down voters by racial groups. But in Canada, no comparably clear data existed, so many commentators simply rushed to the most dramatic conclusion.

The 2015 federal election, in turn, saw the Conservatives lose many immigrant-heavy, or “very ethnic,” ridings, which gave rise to new conventional wisdom that the Conservatives must have become noticeably more racist in the intervening years. I crunched some of the numbers myself and came to the conclusion that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s consolidation of the previously divided progressive vote probably played a bigger role. But I’ll happily concede I can’t really know for sure, given I’m also relying on narrowly geographic data to reach a more elaborate conclusion.

Today, the argument that Scheer is struggling because of voter distaste for his religiosity, or the Tory Party’s lack of social progressive bona fides, is born from similarly generous generalizations extrapolated from limited information. The fact that Conservatives did poorly in suburban Ontario and Quebec is used as an opportunity to indulge in broad stereotypes about how ultra-secular and socially progressive the voters of these areas must surely be. Such conclusions aren’t empirical, but do synchronize conveniently with many progressive, urban pundits’ preexisting distaste for the Conservative Party’s social conservative faction — just as the standard 2011-2015 analysis justified their longstanding preoccupation with the Conservative Party’s supposed racism problem.

This year, the Globe and Mail published a depressing report documenting the poor state of Canadian data across the board. From “divorce rates to driving patterns to labour trends, Canada simply doesn’t have the answers,” it concluded. In the world of social science, such knowledge gaps are humbling. In the world of political commentary, by contrast, a lack of data is simply an invitation to let personal bias fill the void.

