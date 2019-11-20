Cultural pandering is hardly unique to Warren, though she has certainly done a lot of it in recent months. During the final season of “Game of Thrones” this year, Warren wrote a piece for New York magazine damning the show’s Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and praising anti-slavery queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) that tried to slot the medieval fantasy series into her own campaign narrative. Warren clearly hadn’t done her homework, or at least, misinterpreted the required reading: By the end of the season, Daenerys had gone full Mad Queen, burning down her own capital city and incinerating the people she’d come to liberate.

More convincingly, Warren is a vocal longtime fan of “Ballers,” the little-watched HBO show that stars Dwayne Johnson as a former professional football player trying to make it as a money manager. The fact that the show is low-rated and critically ignored makes Warren’s fondness for it seem like a genuine expression of personality. Even wonky grandmas, it turns out, love People’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive. And though he’s generally politically neutral, the Rock loves this wonky grandma right back.

AD

AD

More recently, Warren tried a new tack, intervening in the dispute between singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and the men who bought the record label to which Swift was originally signed, and with it, the master recordings of some of her most important work. Warren saw a chance to ally herself with Swift by decrying the role of private equity in the acquisition, and to burnish her cultural cred at a moment when the pendulum of public sympathy is swinging back in Swift’s direction.

Warren’s move reminded me of so many politicians’ attempts to turn pop culture to their ends, claiming that a tabloid headline (albeit one with very real implications for artistic freedom) is really about another subject entirely.

The case is more complicated than Warren suggests: Swift’s beef with her old label’s new owners isn’t about the source of their funding, but what she claims are restrictions they have placed on her ability to perform old material. Swift herself is a complicated figure, alternately hailed as a feminist entrepreneur (and Billboard’s first Woman of the Decade) and derided as the problem with contemporary mainstream feminism. But Warren’s attempt to insert herself into a somewhat technical entertainment story made her appear less like a sophisticated cultural consumer and more like a nerdy obsessive — which is, at least, consistent with her brand.

AD

AD

If Warren wants to get serious about making pop culture a part of her campaign, the Trump administration handed her the perfect opportunity. On Monday, the Justice Department announced a move to dismantle the legal framework that has governed the movie business since 1948, potentially accelerating the entertainment industry’s moves toward becoming more vertically integrated and siloed.

If that sounds like an issue only for rich Hollywood liberals or indie-film lovers, think again. The rules the administration wants to eliminate could make it easier for a hyper-acquisitive Walt Disney Co. to buy a major movie theater chain and then show nothing but its own movies. That would lock out big franchises produced by other studios, like the “Fast & Furious” movies or the DC Extended Universe (also known as the DCEU). Movies such as Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” are already being crowded out of the multiplex when big studios demand that their blockbusters — in that case “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — occupy as many screens as possible. If you’re dismayed by the bill for your proliferating streaming services or bored by your local multiplex, every further step toward media consolidation could make your choices more dreary and costly.

Rather than repurposing a pop culture story to fit her platform, or posing as a fan for cool points, the prospect of returning Hollywood to pre-1948 rules gives Warren a real opportunity to tell voters how monopoly power affects their everyday lives.

Warren herself could benefit, too, and not just at the polls. Dwayne Johnson is starring as the titular super-antihero in DCEU’s “Black Adam,” due out in 2021. If she wants to see him on the big screen, Warren should pledge that as president, she’ll make the world safe for more than just Disney movies.

AD