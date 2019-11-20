Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Wednesday that the White House and State Department blocked him from accessing phone records, emails and other documents he needed to prepare for his testimony, an assertion that suggests the Trump administration hasn’t just been keeping information relevant to the impeachment probe from Congress but from its own employees as well.

The comments from Sondland, who blamed omissions he made during his closed-door deposition on lack of access to his own records, adds new ammunition to Democrats’ charge that the White House tried to cover up its activities in Ukraine through a campaign of obstruction — potentially paving the way to another article of impeachment against President Trump.

“Based on a sample of the documents attached to Ambassador Sondland’s statement . . . we can see why Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo and President Trump have made such a concerted and across-the-board effort to obstruct this investigation,” Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said at Wednesday’s hearing. “They do so at their own peril: I remind the president that Article III of the impeachment articles drafted against President Nixon was his refusal to obey the subpoenas of Congress.”