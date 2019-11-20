Newly revealed correspondence shows that federal health officials discussed with contractors a publicity plan to feature President Donald Trump’s Medicare and Medicaid chief Seema Verma in magazines like Glamour, win recognition for her on “Power Women” lists and get her invited to attend prestigious events like the Kennedy Center Honors.The correspondence – emails between high-profile media consultant Pam Stevens, whose services cost hundreds of dollars per hour, and Verma and Brady Brookes, Verma’s deputy chief of staff — offers fresh insight into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ use of federal funds to employ a range of communications contractors.Federal officials are prohibited from spending taxpayer dollars for publicity purposes, or using their public office for private gain. Verma has repeatedly stressed that CMS contracted consultants solely “to promote the programs that we have in place.”
There are few officials in the Trump administration who have worked harder than Verma to make people’s lives more difficult and desperate than Seema Verma, no matter how many magazines she gets featured in.
* Ruth Marcus explains why we now have to hear from Mike Pompeo, Mick Mulvaney, and Rudy Giuliani in public testimony.
* Barbara McQuade demonstrates that Gordon Sondland today revealed that bribery applies to Trump, because he solicited a thing of value in exchange for an official act.
* Ian Millhiser examines the comparison between Gordon Sondland and John Dean.
* Renae Merle reports that Mick Mulvaney’s former chief of staff is now a lobbyist for the payday loan industry, and he enjoys frequent access to the White House. So glad that swamp has been drained.
* Steve Peoples reports that Michael Bloomberg is planning to spend up to $20 million on a registration drive in battleground states ahead of next year’s election.
* Scott Bland and Maggie Severns report on a massive “dark money” group that no one has heard of but is pumping tens of millions of dollars into liberal political causes around the country.
* Ady Barkan explains why, despite his admiration of Bernie Sanders, he’s endorsing Elizabeth Warren.
* Scott Pilutik asks why Rudy Giuliani hasn’t been disbarred yet.
* Keith Humphreys explains what’s right and wrong about the idea that marijuana is a “gateway” to use of other drugs.
* And Matt Gertz examines the bizarre alternate universe that is foxnews.com.