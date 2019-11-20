Over the past several weeks, Lack and NBC News have sought to counter the reporting of Ronan Farrow, whose book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” furnishes a detailed rundown of the reaction of network executives to speed bumps that Farrow, a former NBC News journalist, encountered while pursuing the Harvey Weinstein story. NBC executives, as it turned out, took seriously various legal threats from Weinstein’s team — including specious claims that publishing a story about Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment would amount to “tortious interference.” More generally, NBC higher-ups appeared to slow-walk the investigation. Farrow’s book also fleshes out the allegations of workplace sexual misconduct by former “Today” host Matt Lauer and challenges previous statements by the network that its current management didn’t know about the issue before it was brought to their attention in November 2017.

For the record: The network denies that it wimped out on the Weinstein story, claiming that it championed the reporting. It also stands by its previous statements concerning Lauer, not to mention an internal investigation — for which it consulted with two outside law firms — of its handling of the matter. For his part, Lauer has said the following: “I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive, or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”

The standoff between Farrow’s allegations and NBC News’s stand-pat stance prompted calls to deploy an outside investigation to sort things out. “The question is open to whether they put dollars ahead of decency,” said Megyn Kelly, a former NBC News and Fox News host during an appearance last month on Fox News. “Were they more interested in protecting their star anchor than they were in protecting the women of the company? There needs to be an outside investigation into this company. They investigated themselves; that doesn’t work.”

Since then, four Democratic presidential candidates — Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — have signed a letter spearheaded by activist group UltraViolet advocating for an outside investigation. “We, the undersigned candidates, are very concerned about the message it would send to sexual assault survivors if our next debate is sponsored by MSNBC without clear commitments from Comcast . . . to conduct an independent investigation into the toxic culture that enabled abusers and silenced survivors,” reads the letter.

Given all that activity, surely Lack would want to express his confidence in NBC News’s efforts to date, to repudiate Farrow’s reporting and/or to let off some righteous steam? Not so fast. “I don’t have anything to say about it. . . . I don’t know much about it,” said Lack. “Good to see you.” When we asked a bit more about the situation, he said, “I don’t really have anything to say about it. I’m here, got a great debate going, so I’ll let you go.” At that, NBC News communications director Richard Hudock interposed himself to end the conversation.

