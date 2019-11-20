Emails from Aug. 11 and Aug. 22 show not only that Sondland was updating Pompeo on his activities, but that the secretary was approving the plans to get Zelenksy to commit to the politically charged investigations.

In the Aug. 22 email, Sondland said he hoped that Zelensky could meet Trump in Warsaw, and that he would encourage Zelensky “to look him in the eye” and tell him that by mid-September he “should be able to move forward and with confidence on those issues of importance to Potus and the US.”

“Hopefully that will break the logjam,” he added. ... Sondland said he was referring to the 2016 and Burisma investigations — exactly what he had been referencing earlier that month, on Aug. 9, when he told then-Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker over texts that Trump “really wants the deliverable.”