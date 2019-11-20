I always believed that leadership involves listening and reading and respecting diverse viewpoints and acknowledging when you didn’t get them right. Over time, I’ve come to understand something that I long struggled to admit to myself: I got something important wrong. I got something important really wrong. I didn’t understand that back then the full impact that stops were having on the black and Latino communities. I was totally focused on saving lives. But, as we know, good intentions aren’t good enough. Now, hindsight is 20/20. But, as crime continued to come down as we reduced stops, and as it continued to come down during the next administration, to its credit, I now see that we could and should have acted sooner, and acted faster, to cut the stops. I wish we had and I’m sorry that we didn’t. But I can’t change history. However, today, I want you to know that I realize back then I was wrong and I’m sorry.

The overwhelming African American reaction to Bloomberg’s mea culpa was as predictable as it was understandable and best expressed by Charles Blow of the New York Times. “This is a necessary apology, but a hard one to take, coming only now, as he considers a run for the Democratic nomination, a nomination that is nearly impossible to secure without the black vote,” Blow wrote in his Monday column. “It feels like the very definition of pandering.”

This is why Bloomberg’s great first step on stop-and-frisk cannot be his last. Whether he ultimately runs for the Democratic nomination for president or not, Bloomberg must keep making amends for that traumatic policy. “I spoke with many of the innocent people affected, and listened to their frustrations and anger,” he told the Christian Cultural Center congregation. “And as I said at the time, ‘I’d be angry, too.’ ”

But, as the mantra goes at Bloomberg News, where I worked before and after working on the mayor’s first campaign, “show, don’t tell.”

The police-stop statistics that came out of the 2013 federal challenge to stop-and-frisk provide the context for my insistence. Of the 4.4 million stops between 2004 and 2012, African Americans and Latinos made up 52 percent and 31 percent of them, respectively. Meanwhile, the people from whom police seized the most weapons and “contraband other than weapons” were disproportionately white.

What I want to see and hear from Mike Bloomberg is a continual effort to acknowledge the pain and trauma his policy caused. What I am asking Bloomberg to do is to bring long-missing compassion to the people who were targeted by the police because of where they lived and what they looked like. What I want from him is to acknowledge the humanity of those indelibly marked by a system that victimized them while purporting to keep them and their neighborhoods safe. For those of you tempted to dismiss such acts of contrition as an apology tour, I defy you to tell that to the millions of black and Latino men who deserve the recognition of the wrong done to them and their families.

Perhaps the most powerful moment in Bloomberg’s Sunday remarks came seconds before his mea culpa. It was when he touched on the breach of trust “between the police and communities. Trust between you and me,” as he put it. "The erosion of that trust bothered me deeply,” Bloomberg said, his voice noticeably cracking. “And it still bothers me. And I want to earn it back.” I believe Bloomberg can earn it back. History is replete with examples of those who have successfully done it, most notably former Alabama governor George Wallace. Bloomberg is no Wallace, but he could learn from the former segregationist.

After Wallace was shot during his own run for the presidency in 1972, he began a moral awakening — one that led him in 1979 to go to Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala. As Wallace’s daughter, Peggy Wallace Kennedy, recounted in an episode of my “Voices of the Movement” podcast series, it was an unannounced visit to the church once led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

What the congregation must have thought when he said, “I’ve learned what suffering means in a way that was impossible. I think I can understand something of the pain that black people have come to endure. I know I contributed to that pain and I can only ask for your forgiveness.” As he was leaving the church, the congregation began singing “Amazing Grace.”

When Wallace ran for a final term as governor in 1982, he won with 90 percent of the African American vote. And he achieved this by spending years making amends and asking their forgiveness.

I still stand by my column from last week declaring Bloomberg won’t be the Democratic nominee. Why I believe this bears repeating. Stop-and-frisk was a New York City policy whose impact rippled far beyond its five boroughs. For African Americans, the policy was not some one-off police program. It was a new technique in an old system of racial oppression that criminalized black and brown people, men in particular. For Bloomberg or anyone else to expect blacks to suddenly forgive and forget that in a presidential campaign is to not take their vote seriously.

But Bloomberg should want to make amends anyway, no matter what he decides about his presidential ambitions. For all the good he did in his 12 years in City Hall, including pulling the city from the brink of economic oblivion after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, stop-and-frisk damages his overall legacy. Bloomberg can’t possibly want that.

When Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was asked at Tuesday’s impeachment inquiry hearing if he’d ever met former mayor Rudy Giuliani, Vindman said, “I did not. I only know him as New York’s finest mayor.” That’s the only untrue thing the patriot said in more than four hours of testimony. New York’s finest mayor was Bloomberg. History will be able to honestly show that if Bloomberg does right by the victims of stop-and-frisk.

