A minority government is a very different political animal to tame. Messaging is a vital component and daily concern. Protecting the party brand at all costs is a must. Speeches, statements, media interviews and public appearances have to be crafted with a very deft hand.

The creation of a new cabinet, which Trudeau announced Wednesday, is also part of the equation. Familiar faces will be retained, and some will either be shifted or booted out. Several ministers lost their seats, which means backbenchers and newly minted MPs will be given important new roles.

Trudeau and his senior staffers rebuilt the cabinet to reflect these changes. There are now 37 cabinet members, up from 35. Gender parity was achieved with respect to ministers, although Jim Carr, the prime minister’s special representative for the Prairies (a former minister who is fighting cancer), creates a slight imbalance.

Several individuals, including Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan and National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier kept their old roles.

Chrystia Freeland, who previously served as foreign affairs minister, was shifted to deputy prime minister and intergovernmental affairs minister. Former environment minister Catherine McKenna is now minister of infrastructure and communities, while Seamus O’Regan switches from minister of indigenous services to minister of natural resources.

There are also incumbent Liberal MPs such as Marco Mendicino (immigration, refugees and citizenship) and Marc Miller (indigenous services) and brand-new Liberal MPs such as Anita Anand (public services and procurement) and Steven Guilbeault (Canadian heritage) in the cabinet.

Trudeau believes — and, one assumes, privately hopes and prays — these cabinet ministers will be able to successfully guide his government for the coming months and years. His political future obviously depends on it.

However, it’s difficult to believe the Liberals will survive the historical amount of time minority governments in Canada are able to hold on to power, which is between 18 to 24 months.

For one, Trudeau’s 2019 cabinet is very different from his 2015 version. The latter included new political faces and, while left-leaning, had less of a partisan edge. The former, which almost has 50 percent representation in Ontario (the key province to his reelection bid), is more partisan and Quebec-heavy than four years ago.

This cabinet makeup will probably make Trudeau feel comfortable, but it could create real political and policy tension in Parliament.

Canada is heavily divided after a difficult election campaign full of mudslinging, name-calling and general nastiness. The Liberals have no representation in two western provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, and the threat of western alienation and separatism is bubbling on the surface once more. Trudeau, 47, may have survived the revelation of three instances of putting on blackface and brownface, most recently as a 29-year-old schoolteacher in Vancouver, B.C., but his international reputation has been sullied and it’s hard to see how Southeast Asian and African countries will ever treat him seriously.

Plus, Trudeau will consistently need the support of left-leaning parties such as the New Democrats, Greens and the sovereigntist/nationalist Bloc Quebecois, and occasionally the support of Scheer’s Tories, to pass legislation and survive parliamentary votes. This means his minority government has to work in consultation with its political rivals on an issue-by-issue basis.

That’s going to be a difficult task in itself. For instance, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh is already trying to force the Liberals to incorporate some of his party’s ideas, or else they may vote against the throne speech. (The NDP has claimed this isn’t an ultimatum, although I would strongly advise them to look up the word in a dictionary.)

Trudeau has proved to be a weak, ineffective leader who lacks policy knowledge and often displays poor communication skills. Unlike his predecessor, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, he won’t be able to adeptly manage a minority government through Canada’s troubled political waters.

Could Canada be heading back to the polls much earlier than expected? Stay tuned.

