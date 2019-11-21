The administration’s response? Don’t worry about it. The EPA formally rejected the recommendations this week, noting that it “strongly believes the Superfund program’s existing processes and resources adequately ensure that risks and any effects of severe weather events, that may increase in intensity, duration, or frequency, are woven into risk response decisions at non-federal [National Priorities List] sites.”

AD

AD

This is an abdication of the government’s duty, and an embarrassingly transparent one at that. The report makes clear that the EPA’s “existing processes” aren’t remotely adequate.

Consider the Iron Mountain Mine near Redding, Calif., home to one of the high-priority Superfund sites in the country. There, the government has overseen the mine’s drainage of acid waste into a water treatment system intended to prevent metals such as copper, cadmium and zinc from leaking into the Spring Creek Reservoir, from which about 70,000 people draw their drinking water. Last year, one of the region’s increasingly intense wildfires swept through the site, causing one of the pipes carrying the waste to catch fire. Firefighters were fortunately able to put it out, but had they not done so in time, the GAO reports that the flames could have caused an explosion that would have destroyed the treatment system and caused an environmental and health disaster.

Also consider the waste pits along the San Jacinto River near Houston, another high-priority Superfund site. Here, paper mills have dumped waste products involved in their pulp bleaching process for years, leaving behind dioxins, which can cause cancer and liver and nerve damage. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey unleashed unprecedented rainfall in the area, damaging the temporary cap that had been installed over the waste. This exposed the toxic material underneath, causing toxins to leak into a heavily populated waterway. EPA officials later reported one sediment sample near the site with dioxin levels 2,000 times higher than what is considered safe.

AD

AD

In both cases, the government worked to remedy the problem: The California mine installed new nonflammable steel pipes to prevent other fire issues, and in Texas, the EPA quickly put forward a $115 million plan to remove the toxic waste. But it’s not enough to contain disasters after they begin; we need a proactive government to anticipate and respond to the areas at greatest risk.

The GAO estimates that of the more than 1,500 seriously contaminated active sites in the country, 60 percent face escalating risk from the effects of climate change. That includes at least 783 sites that are at risk of flooding, most of which fall under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s highest flood hazard category. Another 187 sites are vulnerable to storm surges from a Category 4 or 5 hurricane, and 234 are at risk of wildfires.

Yet the EPA refused to make clear that preparing these sites for more climate change is part of its mission, as the GAO recommended. This is important not just because the agency should more forcefully acknowledge the threat of climate change (which it failed to mention in its statements on the report), but also because setting a climate resilience agenda from the top of the agency is necessary to fully address the problem.

AD

AD

The GAO report paints an EPA that has failed to take up the issue coherently. Many of the agency’s 10 regional offices have not included climate change in their site risk assessments because of a lack of data or direction. Region 10, which covers the Pacific Northwest, has a vacant position designated for someone who can prioritize Superfund cleanups in line with climate risks, but it has been “unable to fill the position because of resource constraints,” the GAO reports. Others reported facing challenges addressing the issue because of the “sensitive nature of climate change.”

Maybe leaders at the agency see greater risk for themselves in talking about climate change than in the possibility of extreme weather exposing toxic chemicals to the public. But this kind of disgraceful calculation is exactly why Congress created the EPA.

The Trump administration has long denied the reality of climate change. But the EPA’s rejection of the GAO report makes the consequences of that stubbornness especially stark. Rather than protecting citizens, Trump officials have decided it’s better for us to pray the next big hurricane misses our toxic waste dumps.

Read more:

AD