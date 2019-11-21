Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official responsible for Europe and Russia, came out with guns blazing. “Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” she said in her opening statement. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.” She continued: “The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016. This is the public conclusion of our intelligence agencies, confirmed in bipartisan Congressional reports. It is beyond dispute, even if some of the underlying details must remain classified.”

She blasted the conspiracy-mongers, who in this case are the Republicans: “I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016. These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes.” For good measure, she added: “If the President, or anyone else, impedes or subverts the national security of the United States in order to further domestic political or personal interests, that is more than worthy of your attention. But we must not let domestic politics stop us from defending ourselves against the foreign powers who truly wish us harm.” She reiterated that Trump had been told the wacky conspiracy theories were false, but he nevertheless chose to believe Giuliani. Like Holmes, she said she was “shocked and saddened” over the July 25 call. It was not, in other words, a “perfect” call.

Both Hill and Holmes reiterated that it was obvious to all concerned that Burisma was synonymous with the Bidens, in part because Giuliani was publicly equating the two.

One could not help but contrast her candor and patriotism with the conduct of her former boss and former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton’s credentials on the right make him a powerful and credible voice with Republicans, yet for whatever career and pecuniary reasons (he’s hauling in speaking fees and has a book deal), he remains silent, willing to allow Republicans to continue, as Hill said, perpetrating an outright lie about Ukraine and covering for a president who “impedes or subverts the national security of the United States in order to further domestic political or personal interests.” He should strongly reconsider remaining mute; if not, history — including history written by hawks — will treat him harshly.

