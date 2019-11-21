* David Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell, and Joshua Partlow report that Trump has been getting paid from the beginning:
The U.S. Secret Service paid more than $250,000 to President Trump’s private businesses in just the first five months of his presidency — paying Trump’s company an average of nearly $2,000 per day, according to Secret Service records.Those records, obtained by the group Property of the People after an open-records lawsuit, detail some of the revenue that Trump derives from U.S. taxpayers.The president has set up an extraordinary arrangement: He kept ownership of his businesses — and then visited them repeatedly, bringing along aides and security officials and charging the government for what they bought.
But remember, Trump is passionate about stamping out corruption anywhere it might be found.
* Betsy Swan reports that when Rep. Devin Nunes went to Europe last year to “investigate” the Russia investigation, his meetings were arranged by none other than Guiliani goon Lev Parnas.
* Peter Elkind reports that the Manhattan D.A. is investigating Joe Weisselberg, who has run the Trump finances since Fred Trump was still in charge. There is literally no one on earth who knows more about Trump’s crimes and misdeeds than Weisselberg.
* Rachel Siegel reports on Trump’s incredible claim that he was responsible for the creation of an Apple factory in Texas, when in fact the factory opened in 2013.
* Gabriel Debenedetti explains why the Democratic candidates declined to go after Pete Buttigieg at Wednesday’s debate.
* John Stoehr argues that Trump’s crime is worse than abuse of power.
* Jonathan Capehart looks at how Kamala Harris has been liberated.
* The proprietor of this blog had a lively chat with Brian Lehrer on his impeachment podcast.
* Wendy Sherman says our foreign policy is being run by a bunch of clowns.
* And Nick Confessore reports that the RNC spent $94,800 on copies of Donald Trump Jr.’s book, after denying they made bulk purchases to boost its sales figures.