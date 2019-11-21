* Marianne Levine, Burgess Everett, and Meridith McGraw report that the Strategery Committee in the White House is on the case:

Top White House officials and Senate Republicans agreed that a full trial should be conducted if the House impeaches President Donald Trump, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.
A group of Republican senators met Thursday morning with White House counsel Pat Cipollone, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss impeachment strategy.
Two attendees said that the White House wants the Senate to hold a trial of some length and not immediately dismiss any articles of impeachment with the GOP's majority, as some Republicans have suggested.
The White House and Trump’s GOP allies decided instead “they want some kind of factual affirmative defense on the merits," said one attendee.

Obviously it’s good for the country to have a full trial. But the fact that the White House thinks this will be great for Trump shows what a bunch of fools they are.

* David Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell, and Joshua Partlow report that Trump has been getting paid from the beginning:

The U.S. Secret Service paid more than $250,000 to President Trump’s private businesses in just the first five months of his presidency — paying Trump’s company an average of nearly $2,000 per day, according to Secret Service records.
Those records, obtained by the group Property of the People after an open-records lawsuit, detail some of the revenue that Trump derives from U.S. taxpayers.
The president has set up an extraordinary arrangement: He kept ownership of his businesses — and then visited them repeatedly, bringing along aides and security officials and charging the government for what they bought.

But remember, Trump is passionate about stamping out corruption anywhere it might be found.

* Peter Elkind reports that the Manhattan D.A. is investigating Joe Weisselberg, who has run the Trump finances since Fred Trump was still in charge. There is literally no one on earth who knows more about Trump’s crimes and misdeeds than Weisselberg.

* And Nick Confessore reports that the RNC spent $94,800 on copies of Donald Trump Jr.’s book, after denying they made bulk purchases to boost its sales figures.

