In Chapter 14 of “Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover,” Ruth Marcus provides behind-the-scenes detail about the sexual-misconduct allegations made by Deborah Ramirez, Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Yale classmate, and how her story finally came to light. Marcus’s in-depth reporting and analysis also explains how, instead of denying Kavanaugh his seat on the Supreme Court, this second accusation may have secured it.