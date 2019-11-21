At least three key witnesses have used their opening statements to tout their personal vision for U.S.-Ukraine policy as a paramount motivating reason for their testimony. Acting ambassador William B. Taylor Jr.’s opening statement makes this crystal clear. His very first paragraph states that his testimony is intended to “provide facts as I know them about the incidents in question as well as my views on the strategic importance of Ukraine to the United States.” He goes on to state that he wants to make “four main points.” The first three explain his views on Ukraine-U.S. policy. Only the fourth touches upon “the incidents in question,” and that is to state that failing to provide the military assistance Taylor thought necessary to help with a domestic political campaign would be “crazy.”

A thorough reading of his statement shows, however, that it was the failure to provide assistance itself, not the motive for that decision, that upset him. He states that he returned to government service only to help advance a U.S. policy that provided that assistance. And he states that if the “policy of strong support for the Ukraine were to change, I would have to resign.” It was the policy, not the motive, that Taylor was primarily interested in. But that isn’t relevant to impeachment.

Other witnesses have displayed a similar belief. For example, Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, starts by noting “the strategic importance of Ukraine as a bulwark against Russian aggression.” He then goes on to express dismay about “two disruptive actors” — Ukraine’s then-prosecutor general and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani — whose activities “undermined the United States’ Ukraine policy.” He, too, chooses to emphasize a potential change in policy rather than his dismay at Trump’s behavior in framing his testimony. State Department political counselor David Holmes’s statement concludes with a stirring call to arms to defend “a scrappy, unbowed, determined, and above all dignified people” against Russian aggression. That’s all nice and good — and has nothing to do with an impeachable offense.

This distinction matters. I happen to agree with these gentlemen that we should provide strong assistance to Ukraine, including lethal aid for its military. But if a president disagreed with me, as President Barack Obama did on the question of the provision of lethal aid, that is not for them to decide. It is a policy dispute that ought to be decided by the American people in election campaigns. These statements are therefore non-germane to the scope of the investigation and should not have been permitted.

Moreover, the questioning from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has sought to impugn the president’s patriotism. Thursday morning he tried to get Fiona Hill to agree that Trump’s decision to hold up — and potentially withhold — military aid would advance Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aims. She was too smart to fall for that obvious trap, but the fact is that the simple withholding of aid is not an impeachable offense. These inquiries merely allow people to advance the purely political “Trump as Putin’s poodle” argument that has been made for three years without proof.

Simply looking into the president’s abuse of power is wrenching enough. Allowing these witnesses to wrap the flag around themselves and present themselves as noble freedom fighters in pursuit of a policy they prefer provides more fodder for Republicans who have long believed Trump is the victim of a “deep state” conspiracy to undo the 2016 election. That harms the impeachment effort and, more importantly, increases the perhaps necessary harm it is doing to our republic.

U.S. policy on Ukraine should not be a prominent feature of these hearings. The fact that it is speaks volumes about why Republicans will continue to be lockstep opposed to Trump’s removal.

