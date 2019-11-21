Watching Gordon Sondland throw multiple members of the Trump administration under the bus, I thought: Any good bus deserves a Trump-Pence bumper sticker! Or a window decal! Go wild! Don’t combine it with the wine. (If you do want to travel with your Trump Wine (Trump Wine: I Love It, Especially Later In The Summer), it’s the perfect time to fly Trump Airlines. The best care in the air, and guaranteed never to be defunct! (Trump Airlines is now defunct.))

Seeing that a witness had CC’d key members of the president’s Cabinet on emails immediately made me think one thing: Wow! I want to buy a Trump Pen. Like Ambassador Gordon Sondland, this pen does not take notes, but unlike Ambassador Gordon Sondland, it does not send emails, certainly not emails that implicate the entire Cabinet.

When I heard the testimony that Vice President Pence had heard about what was going on and nodded, I had only one thought: Does the Trump online store sell Mike Pence bobbleheads? It doesn’t yet, but we’re on it! When our bobblehead nods its small white head, the gesture could be meaningless! It certainly doesn’t have to reflect that Mike Pence knows anything.

Sondland talked about the hand he had been dealt. Well, you’ll want to talk about the hand you’ve been dealt, too, with this set of Trump-Pence 2020 playing cards! You’ll wish that “Trump was the dealer,” as Eric Swalwell said.

Hey, those Republicans sure are offering Trump a lot of support, even if it seems unclear he deserves it. And if you need questionable support, consider: Ivanka Trump shoes.

And I guess buy a Trumpy Bear? Like Rudy Giuliani, this is kind of a mess and we’re hoping you won’t think of it as an actual Trump product. It’s kind of its own thing, right? It has Trump fingerprints all over it, but it also sort of does its own thing.

Has a chill run down your spine all of a sudden? Get this “Merry Christmas Keep America Great” sweater in a hideous green. It’s hideous on purpose. We knew what we were doing when we made it.

These hearings are wild! Has sweat broken from every pore on your body? That is why you need a Trump-Pence Make America Great Again beach towel! It really sops it up.

Feel like you’re starting to forget things, like you’re losing track — almost as if that’s what Republicans want you to do? Get this mug to recall the one thing that matters: I Heart Waking Up & Remembering That Donald Trump Is President!

Maybe you just need to get away from it all. Great news! Trump has properties all around the world. He’ll be there wherever you go!

Or just donate! One million dollars used to be good for an ambassadorship. Not so sure about that, now.

