Rep. Schiff finishes closing statement to applause: "Getting caught is no defense—not to a violation of the Constitution, or to a violation of his oath of office. And it certainly doesn't give us reason to ignore our own oath of office. We are adjourned." https://t.co/1TxiFjjHgO pic.twitter.com/kwvB4rsxMP— ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2019
Schiff, counsel Daniel Goldman and Democratic members have made crystal clear that the ever-changing list of defenses are bunk:
- Trump’s own words in the July 25 call and his follow-up with Sondland on July 26 demonstrate that Trump tied a meeting Ukraine desperately wanted to “investigations” into a debunked Ukraine conspiracy and Burisma, which he made clear meant the Bidens.
- The aid was held up over the objections of the entire national security team — which left Trump as the decision-maker — until the whistleblower’s complaint surfaced in September.
- Getting caught does not erase the solicitation of a bribe/extortion or remove the damage to U.S. national security interests (by showing to Russia how vulnerable Ukraine was).
- Sondland and others kept a variety of senior officials, in particular, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the loop about the “logjam” on aid and the attempt to force Ukraine’s president to make an announcement of an investigation, not carry one out, but announce one that would benefit Trump’s political ambitions.
- Sondland told Vice President Pence on Sept. 1 that the investigations were holding up the aid. (Pence denies a “conversation.”) Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney publicly admits to the quid pro quo.
- There is no defense by saying Trump never uttered the word “bribe” or that he said “no quid pro quo” as he was demanding the investigations go forward in order for a meeting and then aid to flow.
- Trump, Pompeo and other senior officials with direct knowledge of the facts and in possession of documents that would nail down facts refuse to produce them, a more extensive and dramatic obstruction of Congress than anything President Richard Nixon ever attempted.
In the evening session, Laura K. Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, testified that as early as July 25 (the day of the Trump-Zelensky call) the House Foreign Affairs Committee (!) and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington knew about the hold-up in aid, demolishing another Republicans argument that Ukraine did not know the screws were on. This was new information, confirming Ukraine knew what was going on far earlier than other witnesses have testified.
Republicans prefer to talk about the conspiracy theories, although they have been debunked, or pretend that everyone in the administration was operating independent of one another and without Trump’s consent, despite Trump’s own words in the July 25 call. They prefer to intimidate the whistleblower or smear witnesses. They prefer to do anything but look squarely at the facts and then tell us whether such conduct is a violation of Trump’s oath or whether this is now acceptable conduct, for every candidate and every president, to invite foreign interference and, when in power, condition public acts on political favors.
If they truly think that Trump’s conduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, they should propose alternative remedies and at the very least withhold their support for his reelection. Don’t hold your breath.
I have no doubt virtually all Republicans will stick with Trump, but the spin and the nonsense of Fox News coverage and the president’s lies cannot change the facts or disguise the blatantly partisan, dishonest actions of Republican lawmakers. Voters, at least 70 percent according to one poll, know what Trump did was wrong and/or impeachable.
If Republicans do not act to uphold the Constitution and remove Trump, voters must do so in the November 2020 election. They must also vote out willful enablers, those Republicans so unserious about their constitutional obligations and so unmoved by Trump’s extortion of an ally at war with Russia that they would defend and continue to endorse his reelection. It is only then that we can hope to return to constitutional governance and prevent the gangster government indicative of authoritarians whom Trump so admires.
Read more: