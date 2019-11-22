Impeachment is not a matter of policy. It’s not a matter of ideology nor of governing philosophy. It is a matter of common sense, decency and values. Since these things matter most on the most consequential issue we have faced since Trump was elected — nothing less than the survival of our democracy — it is those things that should guide our political choices.

“Common sense” denotes a certain level of working knowledge of the world and of history. We need elected officials who grasp who our allies are, what our interests are and what an oath of office means. It requires basic logic and curiosity, and some media literacy as to what is reliable sourcing and what is not. It involves evaluating facts about issues around which one does not have expertise but can be informed by genuine experts. Which fact pattern makes sense and which does not? Who is a snake oil salesman and who is a trustworthy resource? It demands that one separate facts (was there a condition on aid?) from opinion (is this an impeachable act?).

On the decency front, we sure know it when we see it and when we don’t. Watch the witnesses who honor their parents and credit their colleagues. Study the lawmakers who shout, bully, pester and interrupt. Heed the witnesses who recognized wrongdoing when they heard it (the July 25 call) and reported it up the chain of command. Notice which witnesses came forward to testify despite personal risks and showed humility in deciding which items they could testify to and which were beyond the realm of direct knowledge. Consider the witnesses who played dumb or shaved the truth. (Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker seemingly were the only people in Ukraine who did not understand Burisma = Bidens.) It was easy to spot the conscientious professionals (Hill, Marie Yovanovitch) and the blowhards (Sondland).

Then there are values. In political discourse, some politicians like to make everything into a “value” (Medicare-for-all!) so as to discredit critics, but values are not specific policy prescriptions. These can be thought of as priorities. Do you put country above loyalty? Do you think anything (lying, character assassination) is an acceptable means to a desired end (keeping one party in power)? Do you value equality before the law instead of the law of the jungle? In the American context, it means welcoming immigrants (because anyone can become an American, and some of our best Americans are immigrants); demanding equal justice for people you do not know and who are unlike you ("All men are created . . . "); sacrificing for others (who may be of another generation); and making opportunities available to the greatest number of people, understanding that we do not all start in the same place.

When the chips are really down, be it on impeachment or a critical nominee or war or civil liberties, you are going to want the people with common sense, decency and distinctly American values. I’ll gladly forgo voting for someone who shares my precise views on taxes or trade or China or just about any other issue if that person lacks common sense, decency and distinctly American values. (Hint: Most policy positions are merely starting points; the ending point is the result of bargaining, compromise and other factors.)

Many Republicans supported and still stick with Trump (why not throw him overboard for Vice President Pence, even temporarily? I honestly don’t get it) because of taxes or judges. That reasoning has gotten us a lawless, cruel, corrupt, dishonest and dangerous president who is patently unfit (temperamentally, ethically and intellectually) to govern. No more. If we set aside ideology and hypothetical policy disputes that will probably never see the light of day anyway (we are not getting Medicare-for-all for anytime in the foreseeable future) and instead focus on common sense, decency and values, we will get rid of Trump and, God willing, avoid electing the next one to come down the pike.

