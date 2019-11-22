

(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

I’m Hugh Hewitt, and this is Round 42. This year, I’m thankful for the upcoming peace- and prayer-filled Thanksgiving feast with my very diverse extended family. The truce terms have been negotiated. Let’s hope it holds for us — and for you.

The Commentary

Back when this thing started, I expected Sen. Kamala D. Harris to be rising like a rocket at this point in the cycle. But it’s my job to call things like I see them, so since Latin phrases are so in vogue these days, I declare mutatis mutandis after Wednesday night’s debate and push Mayor Pete Buttigieg to the top of my leaderboard.

Recall how beloved was the moniker “no drama Obama”? Well, make room for “perfectly poised Pete.” The mayor is unflappable. This was supposed to be the debate in which everyone gang-tackled the upstart Rhodes scholar and military veteran, but the affable Buttigieg slipped through the net, untouched and smiling. He’s the candidate of generational change and a testament to the idea that intelligence and poise have a charisma all their own.

Sure, Joe Biden grabbed the headlines — but for the wrong reasons. Does Team Biden not have a single debate prep professional to warn him: “Whatever you do, don’t say ‘I’m endorsed by the only African American woman to serve in the Senate.' Say ‘first African American woman.’ First! Got it? First, not only!” Apparently not.

So as we begin to prepare for Thanksgiving, here’s where we are: Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the candidate of most of the way-left and will gather more of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s supporters just as the annual “ ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie” debate breaks out. (For the record, it is.) Buttigieg is the candidate of the merely-left (and may skillfully avoid taking a position on “Die Hard”).

Former governor Deval Patrick and former mayor Mike Bloomberg aspire to be the candidates of the not-left, a position left open by Biden’s long, slow faceplant. Among Democrats, that cohort is obviously small and shrinking further. The sooner the field contracts to a manageable number, the better for Democrats. And the sooner the candidates begin to pretend about the center in American politics, the better for the country.

Summary: Only Biden’s pratfall mattered to the Democratic primary this week. And that helps the candidate with momentum: “perfectly poised Pete.”

— Hugh Hewitt

The Ranking

Don’t forget to click on the chart’s yellow highlighted text to see the rest of the Ranking Committee’s annotations.

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Elizabeth Warren — 2. Pete Buttigieg UP 1 3. Joe Biden DOWN 1 4. Bernie Sanders — 5. Amy Klobuchar — 6. Kamala D. Harris UP 1 7. Cory Booker UP 2 8. (TIE) Michael Bloomberg — 8. (TIE) Andrew Yang UP 2 10. Tulsi Gabbard RETURNS TO RANKING

Falls off ranking: Deval Patrick

Also receiving votes: Patrick

Last week’s ranking: Round 41 | Republicans want to psych out 2020 candidates on impeachment. There’s a big problem.

From the Annotations

Go to corybooker.com … please … he’s begging you … Molly Roberts, on Cory Booker

The former vice president is in an odd position: solidly supported by African Americans, originator of the moderate message that other candidates now seem to be trying to copy — yet unable to achieve escape velocity. He’s not going anywhere, in both senses of the phrase. Charles Lane, on Joe Biden

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll be off next week for Thanksgiving, but we’ll see you for a new ranking the week after. Until then, may your biggest argument be whether it’s called “stuffing” or “dressing.” (It’s “dressing.”)

Read more on 2020:

Jennifer Rubin: Harris, Buttigieg and Klobuchar shine in the fifth debate

David Byler: Deval Patrick and Michael Bloomberg aren’t the disrupters some Democrats are looking for

E.J. Dionne: Bernie Sanders bombs the ‘lock him up’ test