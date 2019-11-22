First, any American who cares to look at the facts can see Trump deployed Rudolph Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into announcing (not conducting) a spurious investigation into a political rival, withholding a White House meeting and security assistance as leverage. This is bribery, extortion and a betrayal of Trump’s oath. Congress actually did conduct a thorough investigation and found out with remarkable certitude what occurred. If not for the Democratic House, we would know nothing of this. In this case, checks and balances worked as designed. (And be grateful that the Democrats won the House, kept Speaker Nancy Pelosi and gave the job of steering hearings to Schiff. )

Second, the conduct, expertise and character of public servants such as Hill, David Holmes, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, envoy William B. Taylor Jr. and George Kent should make every American proud and grateful. If this is the “deep state,” then thank God for it. They put their lives, careers and reputations in jeopardy because they believe in the rule of law and American democracy. (Yes, it makes one’s blood boil that cowards such as Pompeo would not defend them.)

Third, we actually have bipartisan consensus, sadly, not including Trump, that U.S. interests lay with the defense and democratic reform of Ukraine, which is fighting an aggressive, deceitful Russian wannabe empire. Ukraine is fighting a hot war for its own survival but also on behalf of a free, whole and democratic Europe.

Fourth, it could not be more clear which party (along with its support structure, most especially thoroughly dishonest media) has sacrificed the rule of law, objective truth, patriotism and loyalty to the Constitution and has pleaded to uphold the rule of law, recognize facts, put country above party and fulfill its constitutional oaths. It is so stark and the stakes so high that people of good faith may feel a special sense of urgency to turn out in droves and vote against anyone with an "R" next to his or her name. This is not a party that can be trusted with power. Not now. Not in the foreseeable future. And perhaps not in my lifetime.

